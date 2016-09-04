All Blacks stars remember their roots and surprise a number of local NZ communities

One News ABs thanked fans and visited community rugby clubs throughout the country.

A selection of All Blacks stars made their way around the country on Fathers' Day, congratulating local rugby communities for their efforts as part of the All Blacks to the Nation event.

Throughout the season people, clubs, and communities were nominated for a visit from the world champions to recognise their dedicated contribution to New Zealand rugby.

There were high-fives and autographs all around as eight of the All Blacks squad dropped in on Morrinsville, Waikato for a quick Father's Day skills session.

SUPPLIED Kia Toa Junior Rugby Club player Jackson Broughan, 9, getting All Black Israel Dagg's autograph.

Kieran Read has a message to all the dad's out there! #AB2N pic.twitter.com/u9TZwj9tuq — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 3, 2016

More than 80 children lined up at the Campbell Park footy fields, ready to train and hundreds more watched as the rugby heroes made their way around the pitch.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/FAIRFAX NZ All Blacks Codie Taylor and Sam Cane taking part in a tug-of-war during their Waikato visit.

Codie Taylor, Ryan Crotty, Aaron Smith, Luke Romano, Waisake Naholo, Aaron Cruden, Sam Cane and Brodie Retallick arrived from an earlier session at Tahuna to rapturous applause and got down to encouraging the next generation of rugby stars with passing and tackle drills and a four-way tug-o-war.

It's a four-way split in a game of Tug Of War at Campbell Park, Morrinsville! #AB2N #TeamAllBlacks pic.twitter.com/vezm8uH5an — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 4, 2016

Then it was off to celebrate a Palmerston North rugby club's end of season prizegiving.

Manawatu Junior Rugby convenors Matt and Tania Pearson, who run Kia Toa Junior Rugby Club, were nominated by the Manawatu Rugby Union for their efforts in growing the club and setting up a new junior rugby tournament.

Great to see such a large turnout at our events around the country! #AB2N #TeamAllBlacks https://t.co/7A4NvqYhEG — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 3, 2016

When All Blacks Israel Dagg, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Wyatt Crockett, Sam Whitelock and Anton Leinert-Brown came through the doors everybody was thrilled.

"The kids were just beside themselves. Our motto's always been we don't do this for other selves, we do it for the kids. This is something they'll remember for the rest of their lives."

This is the sixth year the All Blacks to the Nation has run.

New Zealand Rugby general manager rugby Neil Sorenson said, "Every All Black knows they wouldn't be in their black jersey today without the dedication of people like those we're visiting. The team can't wait to get out to rugby communities."

