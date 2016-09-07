Tattoos as therapy a growing trend

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Makkala Rose puts her heart into every piece of art she tattoos on someone.

The thought process of letting someone penetrate your skin with needles and ink is going a lot deeper these days.

Hamilton tattoo artist Makkala Rose's profile has been given a boost after her bold and colourful artwork on Australian cancer survivor Alison Habbal's breast.

Habbal's nipple had been removed and she was left with scarring following a lumpectomy to cut out her cancer.

supplied Makkala Rose took 13 hours to complete the tattoo on cancer survivor Alison Habbal.

Rose spent 13 hours inking Habbal's chest with a floral design at a Melbourne studio.

Other clients have come through a period of self-harm and want to cover up those marks.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ New Zealand is one of the most tattooed populations on a per capita basis.

Scare tissue is also one of the more difficult areas to tattoo - it's a lot more sensitive than normal skin.

Rose knows there is always reason behind a person's decision to get a tattoo but some are more poignant that others. "Whether it is beating cancer, or if someone passes away, they've achieved something or a marker on being sober for a number of years."

But about 50 per cent of Rose's clients simply like tattoos.

The popularity of tattoo placement tends to follow trends and getting ink on a more unusual part of the body is the same. If, for example, the sternum blows up on the internet it will transfer into clients wanting that placement.

Rose's Collingwood St employer won't tattoo hands or necks unless the person is already heavily tattooed as they don't want to be responsible for a person not getting a job.

That's not the only thing that still stop Rose going ahead with a tattoo.

"If I don't think I can do a tattoo justice or if I don't think I can particularly put my all into someone's idea then I won't do it, especially if there is something offensive."

