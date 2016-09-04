Young man falls 12 metres down Coromandel cliff during Father's Day fishing trip

TRACI HOLZHEIMER Dylan Holzheimer in hospital.

One New Zealand dad was able to breathe a sigh of relief this Father's Day, after his son sustained only minor injuries from a fall in Coromandel.

Dylan Holzheimer, 20, was out fishing with his father when he slipped and fell 12 metres down a cliff face at Little Bay just before 11am on Sunday.

His father Donald said it seemed to happen in slow motion.

SUPPLIED Dylan Holzheimer is rescued after falling 12 metres.

"You know, as a father, and having a son, it's the most terrifying thing you could ever see, him just falling back and he couldn't grab back on, and he went over the edge, and I watched him go all the way down," he said.

He called out to his son immediately, asking whether he had hit his head, to which he replied he hadn't.

But Dylan Holzheimer said he was in a lot of pain, prompting his father to carefully climb down to him.

"I just stayed with him and said 'okay just don't move'."

After having checked that his son was alright, Donald Holzheimer said he went to get additional help.

He attracted the attention of a friend who called emergency services.

Donald Holzheimer estimated that about a dozen firemen showed up to help out while they waited for a rescue helicopter to arrive about midday.

Those at the scene created a human chain to pass Dylan Holzheimer, who was on a stretcher, to the hovering helicopter.

"We passed him about 100 metres to the helicopter pick-up point, and then they lowered the cable and the rescue guy strapped himself on with Dylan," his dad said.

Dylan Holzheimer mother Traci was in Auckland, waiting for her son to arrive at hospital, and not knowing what to expect.

While her son still remained under observation at Auckland Hospital, she said it was by far the best outcome from the accident.

​"It's nothing less than a miracle."

While her son remained in a lot of pain, both she and her husband were thankful for their son's quick thinking during the fall.

"Somehow. he got his legs back under him and he hit the ground primarily on his feet and then immediately rolled onto his back."

Donald Holzheimer said he also credited his son's backpack and sweatshirt for cushioning his fall.

"We really believe that was the thing that saved him from just cracking his back in half."

