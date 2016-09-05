Rain eases and wind drops around the country on Monday

MURRAY WILSON/ FAIRFAX NZ The bad weather is blowing over but winds will still be turning the turbines at Tararua Wind Farm on Monday.

Heavy rain is easing and winds dropping on Monday as bad weather blows over the country.

Auckland's weather is set to be windy and overcast with occasional showers across the region.

Strong westerlies of about 30kmh are set to strengthen across the day.

There will be a high of 16 degrees Celsius, which will peak at midday before dropping to an overnight low of 12C.

Weather from south back this week-cooler temps, frosts, and chance of snow. Details https://t.co/ePtVj8cXwp ^TA pic.twitter.com/fiZcho6brt — MetService (@MetService) September 4, 2016

Meanwhile Wellington's windy night peaked early on Monday, when gusts up to 130kmh were recorded.

MetService reported the top gust between 1am and 4am on Monday on the Rimutaka Hill summit, while a 110kmh gust was recorded in the Wellington suburb of Kelburn and a 95kmh gust was recorded at Wellington Airport.

The fast-moving low front had since moved off from New Zealand, meaning there would be a dramatic drop in winds on Monday.

MetService is forecasting occasional showers in Wellington on Monday and a 15C high.

Masterton in Wairarapa was in for strong northwesterlies, occasional showers, and a 16C high.

Hastings in Hawke's Bay would peak at 18C with gusty westerlies, while Taupo would reach 13C with rain and showers and a gusty westerly easing.

Palmerston North, where the temperature would reach 14C, would have morning rain then showers, and a gale westerly that would ease.

Chopping&changing this week, rain easing Monday, back on Weds in west+Thurs in east, then improves into weekend^TA pic.twitter.com/faPWgzNNWG — MetService (@MetService) September 4, 2016

Further south, the weekend winds that battered Dunedin and other southern centres shifted north after gusts up to 104kmh overturned trampolines and downed trees.

Wild weather brought down trees across the South Island, from central Dunedin's Queens Gardens to Westport, where a fallen tree and debris were causing hazards on State Highway 67.

Light westerly breezes were still in the air in Dunedin on Monday, with heavy morning rain picked to ease to showers in the afternoon, and a high of 14 degrees Celsius.

Rains in Westport would ease by late morning with a high of 14C, temperatures remaining mild into the evening.

Morning commuters in Christchurch could expect rain, easing in the afternoon with light southwesterly breezes in cloudy skies. The city would reach a high of 16C shortly after lunch.

Showers in Nelson would clear to reveal a largely sunny day with a high of 16C. Southwesterly winds would pick up in the afternoon.

There were similar conditions in Blenheim, with morning showers clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures would build to a high of 16C and light westerly winds.

- Stuff