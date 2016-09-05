Pet cat survived for a day-and-a-half with an arrow in its skull

YVETTE BATTEN/FAIRFAX NZ Zep in recovery at St Aubyn Veterinary Clinic after her first surgery.

(GRAPHIC CONTENT: PHOTO BELOW MAY DISTURB SOME READERS)

A pet cat dragged itself home to its horrified owner after surviving in the wild for up to a day-and-a-half with an arrow through its head.

Zep, a 11-year-old tortoiseshell female, was rushed to Taranaki's St Aubyn Veterinary Clinic by Jenny Magon after she found her pet with the carbon fibre arrow protruding from her skull.

Zep the cat managed to get through the cat door with the arrow still in her head. This was how Jenny Magon found Zep the cat last Thursday morning. An x-ray of Zep's head and arrow from St Aubyn Veterinary Clinic. Another angle x-ray of Zep's head and arrow from St Aubyn Veterinary Clinic. Dr Wesley Bell from St Aubyn Veterinary Clinic shows Zep's wounds after surgery last Thursday.

"On Thursday morning I came out and she was sitting by my dining room table very passively with this arrow through the top of her head," said Magon, of Inglewood.

It's not known if Zep was targeted deliberately or mistaken for a possum, but the SPCA is now advising cat owners to keep their pets inside at night following the shooting, which resulted in Zep undergoing multiple surgeries.

Initially it looked as though the puss's chances of pulling through were high but then her wounds became infected and on Monday morning she again went under the knife.

"We're still not there yet with what's going to happen with her," Magon said. "I thought this morning we were going to have to put her down.

"I've been going to visit her every day. She's very much a loved pet so it's been pretty horrendous. I was supposed to pick her up today and now she won't be home from the vets for another few days yet."

Zep has lived on a lifestyle property in the Inglewood area all her life, and despite her injuries she managed to drag herself home and get in the cat door.

"I was just appalled that that had happened to her. I was very distressed. Thanks to my son-in-law, who came out from New Plymouth and helped me get her into the vet. I don't know if I would have coped on my own."

Vet Wesley Bell said the wounds were starting to smell when he saw Zep. "We think that arrow might have been there for a day-and-a-half."

There was a small amount of damage to the back of Zep's skull. "The arrowhead is missing so the cat, we assume, was up next to something and the arrow went through the cat's head and the arrowhead broke off on whatever it hit."

Cats eyes glow at night so it's possible she could have been mistaken for a possum. "Identify your target," he said. "Someone might say they thought it was a possum, but this cat does not look like a possum."

North Taranaki SPCA spokeswoman Jackie Poles Smith said the animal was hit and left injured, which is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act. Penalties include up to $75,000 in fines and/or three years in prison.

"For this to happen to any animal, whether it's a domestic pet or a wild animal, is just absolutely appalling."

The SPCA is seeking information and anyone who can help should call 06 758 2053.

- Stuff