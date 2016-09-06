Book clubs and movie nights could get beggars off Wellington's streets

Book clubs and movie nights for beggars and the homeless are being touted as a new way of getting them off the streets.

Wellington City Council is looking into the idea of providing them with some "purposeful activity" to improve their lives and develop their skills.

The move comes as council staff in the country's major cities agree street begging will not go away until central Government comes up with a national approach to addressing its underlying causes.

ANDREW GORRIE/FAIRFAX NZ An indepedent report in April proposed dozens of solutions to Wellington's begging problem, including an outright ban, but the city council did not go for it.

Wellington city councillors voted in April to combat begging with a programme of "street management" and support for social agencies, rather than introducing a bylaw to make the practice illegal.

Since then, Wellington Libraries has been surveying the begging and homeless population to find out what activities they enjoy.

RHIANNON MCCONNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Wellington city councillor Paul Eagle says the book club and movie night idea is worth a go.

Options being explored include tailored book clubs, movie nights, and organising agent cards – a type of library card whereby social agencies take responsibility for issuing and returning books to the people they deal with.

Councillor Paul Eagle said he felt the activities were worth trying, as they would provide a "positive distraction" for the city's street community.

Begging could be rather lonely, and these activities would give beggars somewhere to connect with other people in the same situation, and talk to council staff in a more "respectful manner" than on a street corner.

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ Wellington Mayor Celia Wade-Brown says central government needs to tackle begging by properly funding mental health services and making sure no-one leaves school without literacy and numeracy.

"They'll be able to have a cuppa and a conversation about where they're at."

Auckland's Central Library launched the a book club for the homeless in 2014, and began holding a weekly movie club last year.

Librarian Hamish Noonan said both activities had proven popular. About 15 people regularly showed up on Wednesdays for the book club, and about 45 were there every Monday to watch a movie.

MAARTEN HOLL/FAIRFAX NZ Green Party MP Jan Logie says the issues of begging and homelessness are too complex for local government to solve on its own.

"It's become a really important part of their lives. They were a little bit cynical in the beginning, but it has become the focal point of their social calendar."

Action movies and dramas were the most popular genres, while the book club favoured action novels, crime dramas and autobiographies. "They quite enjoy a bit of Barry Crump."

Wellington Mayor Celia Wade-Brown said the city should be trying a range of different things to combat begging and homelessness.

CHRIS SKELTON/FAIRFAX NZ Social Development Minister Anne Tolley says the Government is addressing begging and homelessness in a number of ways.

July and August saw an average of 34 and 37 people begging on Wellington's streets respectively.

CENTRAL GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO STEP UP

Wellington embarked on a new strategy to tackle begging in April after an independent report found beggars were converging on the capital because they saw it as a city with generous residents.

Since that report became public, Wade-Brown has discussed its findings with other mayors, prompting more conversation between councils about championing change at national level.

She said central Government should be doing more to direct agencies to work together and take a "people-centred" approach.

That meant ensuring the people they were trying to help did not "drop between the cracks" of mental health services, housing providers, corrections, debt management services, and Work and Income.

Green Party social development spokeswoman Jan Logie said the "drivers" of begging and homelessness were too large and complex for local government to solve on its own.

Social Development Minister Anne Tolley said the Government was not exactly sitting on its hands.

Wellington Work and Income already worked closely with the council and a range of organisations and social service agencies that provided support to people who were begging and sleeping rough, she said.

This year's Budget provided $50 million for emergency housing, while another $9m was recently announced for housing vulnerable people, which included "wraparound services" to address their underlying issues.

