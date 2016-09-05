Community angst over Pahiatua water contamination

David Unwin/ Stuff Charlie's Bakery and Cafe owner Ange King-Morrell talks about the water contamination problem in Pahiatua.

Pahiatua's water has again tested positive for E.coli, dashing hopes of an early return to safe, clean water for the community.

Angst and frustration have been building in the Tararua town amid uncertainty about when normality will return for residents, who have been told to carry on boiling their water to make it safe.

​The water supply needs to test clear for three days before precautions can be safely put aside.

David Unwin/Fairfax NZ Jason Griggs', New World Pahiatua owner/operator, is keeping the supermarket fully stocked with bottled water.

While Sunday was clear, Monday's test found the presence of the bacteria again.

Tararua District mayor Roly Ellis said it was a disappointing result for Pahiatua residents.

"I can assure you that we will be taking top-level advice to bring this matter to a close as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, residents and business owners are trapped in a waiting game, unable to use water from the town's supply.

The Tararua District Council placed a boil water notice on the town after receiving a positive reading for E coli on Friday.

Since then, some business doors are closed and frustration is beginning to boil.

Pahiatua Charlie's Bakery and Cafe owner Ange King-Morrell said Father's Day was a busy trading day in town, but her business was one that missed out.

"We were told on Friday at about 3 o'clock we had to turn our coffee machine off, so we have been unable to make any coffees or any hot drinks.

"Being the weekend, it's our busiest time, so we have lost probably on average between $200 and $300."

King-Morrell said it was frustrating watching each day pass because money was going down the drain.

"It's really hard to make a good living in this town, being a dairy farming town, so that's just really set us back a bit.

"It goes really quiet over winter, so it definitely will affect us quite significantly. Plus, leading into the week, I don't know how much more money we are going to lose."

As of midday Friday, the town's water supply started being chlorinated.

Just days before the council released the boil water notice, residents had shown angst at having an unchlorinated water supply while there had been a widespread gastro illness outbreak in Havelock North caused by contaminated water.

King-Morrell said the Tararua District Council had acted promptly and communicated well with residents and businesses owners.

She hoped they would find the cause of the contamination.

"I think they really need to get down to the bottom of it and find out why there's an issue."

Pahiatua New World owner/operator Jason Griggs said within hours of the boil water notice being placed, a truckload of bottled water had been delivered.

It was sold at cost price to members of the community.

"We've really tried to make sure the whole community has been well looked after."

Pahiatua resident Toyah Harding said she had her own water bore at home, but her work in town bought a kettle and water bottles.

She said she had heard Pahiatua residents complain in the past and on Facebook about dirty drinking water.

Pahiatua resident Karen McCormack said

reminding the kids to drink from bottles and remembering to clean her teeth with bottled water was "a bit of a pain", but the situation was not dire.

Pahiatua School had placed notices over the sinks to remind children not to use the tap water for hand washing, she said.

"The community has really banded together, which is great."

Pahiatua retiree Jean Smith said New Zealanders took clean drinking water for granted, and the contamination was a reminder of that.

The Tararua District Council supplied a water tanker at the Pahiatua Service Centre for residents to fill bottles from.

People were advised to boil water on a stove in a clean metal pan.

People who are young, pregnant, elderly or have severely compromised immune systems are being asked to contact health professionals before drinking the water.​

An estimated 5200 of Havelock North's 14,000 residents succumbed to gastro illness last month after drinking contaminated water from the town's water supply, the responsibility of Hastings District Council.

Massey University Molecular Epidemiology and Public Health Laboratory executive director Nigel French said Havelock North and Pahiatua demonstrated the need to review Ministry of Health guidelines.

"I think it is time to revisit our approach to testing and treatment of water supplies given what is happening at the moment."

French said it was not unreasonable for people to expect their water would not get them sick.

