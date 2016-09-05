Cyclist hurt in Christchurch hit and run

SUPPLIED A beige-coloured Toyota Corolla wagon, similar to the one pictured, was involved in a hit and run in Christchurch on Monday morning.

A cyclist has been injured in a hit and run crash in Christchurch – the second in the city in less than a week.

The female cyclist was travelling north on Greers Rd when she was knocked off her bike about 7.15am on Monday.

The crash happened as the cyclist passed the intersection with Sawyers Arms Rd.

The vehicle involved was a beige-coloured Toyota Corolla wagon, or similar.

A police statement said the driver had been turning from Northcote Rd on to Sawyers Arms Rd. They left the scene without stopping.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The incident was the second hit and run in Christchurch in a week.

On Thursday, 34-year-old Duncan Robertson was knocked off his moped on the corner of Grahams and Wairakei roads. The driver of a silver sedan stopped briefly, then drove on.

Police would like to speak to the drivers involved in either incident, along with witnesses or anyone else with relevant information.

Those with information are asked to call Christchurch police on 03 363 7400, or can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

