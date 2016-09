Death in Auckland investigated by police

SIMON MAUDE/FAIRFAX NZ Police were called to the suburb of Glen Innes where a person died early on Saturday.

Police are investigating an unexplained death in Auckland.

Just before 2am on Saturday police were called to a Glen Innes address where a person had died.

The case is being treated as an "unexplained death", a police spokesperson said.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection to the death, she said.

- Stuff