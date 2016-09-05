Golf cart driver found after Cancer Society Marlborough fundraiser destroyed

DEREK FLYNN/stuff.co.nz Fairhall school student Violet Speakman and Marlborough Community Potters Secretary Wendy Florence talk about the daffodils that were destroyed when a man drove a golf cart through the Cancer Society's fundraising display.

A man who destroyed a Cancer Society daffodil display on a golf cart has been found.

The fundraiser was cancelled suddenly after a man "mowed" down the daffodils while driving a golf cart on Wednesday.

Cancer Society Marlborough fundraiser Zoe Gray said she was told by police the man had come forward voluntarily.

SUPPLIED Some of the daffodils made for the Marlborough Cancer Society project.

Police told Gray the man claimed the destruction was an accident and that he wished to apologise to the Cancer Society, she said.

Mayor's wife Thelma Sowman was an eye-witness to the incident and was "very, very surprised" to hear it reported as an accident.

DEREK FLYNN/FAIRFAX NZ Fairhall School pupil Violet Spearman made a daffodil to honour her uncle who has cancer.

"If it was an accident, why not stop and replace them?" she said. "It seemed to me like it was a concerted effort.

"You would think you would put back what you had knocked down."

Sowman said an apology was warranted.

SCOTT HAMMOND/FAIRFAX NZ The Cancer Society Marlborough's ceramic daffodil display at the Taylor River Reserve in Blenheim.

"Not just to the Cancer Society, but also to the children," she said. "They had worked so hard on this."

Cancer Society Marlborough manager and support nurse Margot Wilson said it was good to have some closure following the incident.

"It's nice to know that he's been identified," she said.

A police spokesperson said the golf cart driver responsible had been identified and the investigation was ongoing.

The Marlborough Community Potters worked in collaboration with the Cancer Society to deliver ceramic daffodils to 36 Marlborough schools for decoration.

About 3500 ceramic daffodils had been installed along the Taylor River Reserve on August 21.

Daffodils can still be purchased from the Cancer Society Marlborough office at Market Place.

- The Marlborough Express