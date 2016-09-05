Mum's heartache: 'I'm still expecting him to come home'

Joanne Carroll Sheree Caldwell, with her son, Cash, is living a "nightmare" after the death of her 16-year-old son River.

The mother of a young teenager killed on a West Coast highway says she warned him about cycling at night.

River Caldwell, who had just turned 16, wore a headlamp, but no helmet or high-vis when he was hit about 6.35am on August 24.

He was struck twice on State Highway 6, north of Hokitika – by an SUV and then by a truck, his mother, Sheree Caldwell understood.

Supplied West Coast teenager River Caldwell. This photo was taken at school the day before he died.

The SUV, travelling the same direction, hit him from behind. River was thrown onto the other side of the highway, where he was hit by a large truck and trailer unit, she said.

Caldwell wants his death to serve as a warning to other young people that they are not "invincible".

SUPPLIED Hokitika teenager River Caldwell loved hunting, his mum says.

"He had a girlfriend for a while. He was biking to her place in town, 15km each way, in the middle of the night.

"We talked to him about it and I thought he'd stopped doing it. Everyone tried to talk him out of it. I just knew he'd have an accident and I warned him about it," Caldwell said in her first interview since his death.

"I keep thinking it over. What could I have done? You couldn't stop him. It's been the worst nightmare that anyone could ever have. I just wish it wasn't him."

The last time Caldwell saw her son alive was at 9pm the previous day. He told her he was going to have an early night in the house truck he slept in on the property.

The next morning she heard about the accident on the news. When she noticed her son and her other son's bike were missing, she began to panic.

"I knew something wasn't right. I rang his girlfriend's mum. I told her there'd been a terrible accident and she asked her daughter. She burst into tears and said had left just after 6am. I knew right then and there," she said.

She rang the hospital and police, but could not get any information.

"I was frantic. Thinking about him lying on the road," she said.

Later that morning, her husband, Brett, came home and told her River had died.

"I want teenagers to listen to their parents and think before they make bad decisions. They think they are invincible," she said.

Sheree Caldwell said the highway should have more shoulders for cyclists.

"It would be nice to have some answers, but I know it won't bring him back."

Sheree Caldwell said River loved his four brothers: Wyatt, 19, Waylon, 10, Billy, six, and Cash, almost two.

The family moved to the West Coast in a house bus from Christchurch when River was six months old.

They bought a section north of Hokitika more than 10 years ago and set about building a dream rural lifestyle for their five boys.

"It's a perfect place for boys. River was never bored. He was my hunter. Anything that moved had to be caught. We couldn't keep him inside," she said.

River was studying for his driver's licence and his NCEA level 1.

"He was doing really well. His favourite class was woodwork and had just made a seat for me and Brett. He loved to hunt and would have went into butchery."

Hundreds attended his funeral. His father and his woodwork teacher, Jan Paton, made River's coffin. Sheree kept his ashes with her.

She thanked the Westland community for supporting the family.

- Stuff