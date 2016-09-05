Wellington City Council website back up after 3-hour failure

Damian Dovarganes Wellington City Council is working to restore its website.

The Wellington City Council website is back up and running.

The website was down between 6pm and 9.30pm on Monday due to a server error, a council spokesman said.

The council received several complaints during the period, despite its call centre being open.

"It's amazing how many people are dependent on websites," the spokesman said.

Messages advising of the malfunction were posted on the council's Facebook and Twitter pages about 8pm, after it was alerted by Stuff.

The website had not previously crashed for this length of time, and the council had received "quite a few" complaints, the spokesman said.

In July, dozens of New Zealand schools had their servers hacked and access to them put up for sale online.

Up to 36 schools had their servers compromised, according to N4L, an education IT company owned by the government.

- Stuff