Wellington City Council website remains down

Damian Dovarganes Wellington City Council is working to restore its website.

Wellington City Council is working to restore its website, which has been down since about 6.30pm on Monday.

A spokesman for the council confirmed it was trying to fix the problem as soon as possible.

The council posted a message on its Facebook page advising of the problem about 8pm, after being alerted by Stuff.

In July, dozens of New Zealand schools had their servers hacked and access to them put up for sale online.

Up to 36 schools had their servers compromised, according to N4L, an education IT company owned by the government.

- Stuff