Police hunt for man who picked up hitch-hiker in Central Otago

SIMON MAUDE / FAIRFAX NZ 27052016 Newsphoto. SIMON MAUDE / FAIRFAX NZ. police, police car, stock, generic, thumbnail. 27-N-policeB

Police are investigating an "incident" involving a man who picked up a female hitch-hiker in Central Otago.

The 22-year-old was hitch-hiking between Queenstown and Cromwell on Monday morning.

A European man in his 40s, who drove a fawn coloured four-wheel-drive, picked her up near the Frankton cemetery between 8am and 9am.

He was clean shaven with short, white hair.

He wore a black baseball cap, a yellow high-vis vest and a gold wedding band on his left hand.

A black dog, described as a Labrador, was in the back seat, along with two car seats for his twin children.

The man drove the woman from Frankton to Cromwell, where he dropped her off.

A police media centre staff member said something happened in the car during the trip, but would not say what.

Police wanted the driver, anyone with information, or those who saw the woman near the Frankton cemetery on Monday morning to come forward.

The woman was European with shoulder length dark brown hair. She wore a checked black and white shirt, black jeans and boots. She carried a black Nike gym bag.

People could contact Detective Gary Hyndman on (03) 445 1999 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Stuff