Large aftershocks felt throughout North Island

GEONET Both aftershocks were centred 95 km north-east of Te Araroa. The first struck at 3.19am and the second at 5.01am.

Two large aftershocks off the North Island's East Coast have been felt as far away as Wellington overnight.

The quakes, labelled severe and strong by GeoNet, measured magnitude 5.7 and 5.3.

Did you feel the quakes? Email us at newstips@stuff.co.nz

Both were centred 95 km north-east of Te Araroa. The first struck at 3.19am and the second at 5.01am.

The quakes were felt from Auckland in the north to the capital.

There have been no reports of damage so far.

- Stuff