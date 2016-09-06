Fake cocaine used at Auckland primary school fundraiser ball

Facebook The fundraiser ball was Las Vegas themed.

Parents attending an Auckland primary school's fundraiser say it was "good, clean fun" despite photos of attendees pretending to snort fake cocaine.

Icing sugar lines were arranged on mirrors next to razors, along with other "props" at the Northcote Primary School "infamous" Las Vegas themed ball held on Saturday night.

Incriminating photos were posted online.

Facebook The fake cocaine was used as a prop along with poker tables and Marilyn Monroe jumping out of a fake cake.

An anonymous source questioned the of appropriateness of the props.

"This school has parents who are ministers of the current government, are health professionals, teachers, lawyers, police and so on."

The event was also attended by members of the school's senior management team, Board of Trustees, Parent Teacher Association and teachers.

The school's Board of Trustees chairman Andrew Fox admitted to NZME that the school regretted elements of the ball in hindsight.

"It was a satirical Las Vegas theme and yes there was a prop that was made to look like cocaine," he told NZME.

"In hindsight we agree this wasn't appropriate."

Lisa Joe, a parent who attended the ball said it was an unfortunate incident in an otherwise fabulous evening.

"From my perspective, as a parent, it's unfortunate that it's happened but it has happened, and we've got to move on.

"We all had a fabulous night on Saturday ... it was good, clean fun and were tremendously proud of our school and parent committee that raised $28,000 for the school," Joe said.

On a Northcote Primary School Facebook page, organisers said the 'Vegas Baby Vegas' ball may be the last of the "infamous" fundraisers: "So make sure you don't miss out."

The school has been contacted for comment.

