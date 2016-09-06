Fake cocaine used at Auckland primary school fundraiser ball 'massive beat up' - Minister

Facebook The fundraiser ball was Las Vegas themed.

The Health Minister has come out swinging in defence of his children's primary school, branding reports of fundraiser featuring fake cocaine a "massive beat up".

Icing sugar lines were arranged on mirrors next to razors, along with other "props" at the Northcote Primary School "infamous" Las Vegas themed ball held on Saturday night.

Photos were posted online.

Facebook The fake cocaine was used as a prop along with poker tables and Marilyn Monroe jumping out of a fake cake.

An anonymous source questioned the of appropriateness of the props.

"This school has parents who are ministers of the current government, are health professionals, teachers, lawyers, police and so on."

Health Minister and MP for Northcote Jonathan Coleman was one of those who attended.

"This big story here is a fantastic group of parents got together and raised $30,000 for the school, and it was a great night," he said.

It was a "storm in a teacup".

"Of course I was there supporting them, my kids go to that school. But I didn't even see this stuff, to be honest.

"I didn't even know it was there until I saw it in the media."

Coleman said parents and teachers are supposed to lead by example, but "in the context of what was a great fundraising effort, it was a small detail".

"So call me naive, but the school and all the people there - no one is condoning drug use, and frankly it's a massive beat up."

The event was also attended by members of the school's senior management team, Board of Trustees, Parent Teacher Association and teachers.

Lisa Joe, a parent who attended the ball said it was an unfortunate incident in an otherwise fabulous evening.

"From my perspective, as a parent, it's unfortunate that it's happened but it has happened, and we've got to move on.

"We all had a fabulous night on Saturday ... it was good, clean fun and were tremendously proud of our school and parent committee that raised $28,000 for the school," Joe said.

The school's Board of Trustees chairman Andrew Fox told Stuff that he regretted elements of the ball, in hindsight.

"For the last seven years we run a PPTA fundraising ball every year, it's one of the social highlights of our year.

"It's unfortunate that this year one of the decorations we used was in poor taste and that was the icing sugar that the parents have had an issue with. It was a prop and in hindsight it was inappropriate, it shouldn't have been there, but it was".

Fox said a couple of parents of pupils at the school had seen images online and complained.

"We have apologised [to the parents] and said as I said before that in hindsight it was inappropriate and we're sorry".

"It's a shame that it has taken a little of the edge off of what was a fantastic event".

On a Northcote Primary School Facebook page, organisers said the "Vegas Baby Vegas" ball may be the last of the "infamous" fundraisers: "So make sure you don't miss out."

- Stuff