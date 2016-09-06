Children's hens stolen in fowl midnight heist

In the early hours of Saturday morning a person has come in on a bicycle with a duvet and has stolen five hens from our Chook House Manor

The crook came prepared for his night-time raid.

Bolt cutters to get into the house and a duvet to wrap his victims in to muffle their cries before a speedy getaway.

And when the sun rose on Monday morning and the Melville Primary School children came to greet their friends, they found five empty spaces - the hen house heister had done his fowl work.

The alleged thief approaches the hapless hens.

"I am in a state of shock," principal Dianne Pollard-Williams said, eyeing the empty chook house on Tuesday morning from which five prized laying hens were stolen.

The theft from 'Hen House Manor' over the weekend has devastated pupils and staff of the low decile school.

SUPPLIED The remaining hens in the Hen House Manor.

"I can't believe someone would do this to our kids - go to all that planned trouble to steal five hens. It is pretty low," Pollard-Williams said.

Closed circuit security cameras at the school captured the man in the act.

Under darkness, at 2.15am on Saturday, the man rode up on a bicycle. Stuffed down his pants were a pair of bolt cutters and duvet cover.

CHRISTINE CORNEGE FAIRFAX NZ Melville Primary School pupils Koston Te Riini, Passion Vailea, Nasiah Kire, Mikaele Uerata- Swann helped feed the chickens daily.

Footage shows the thief, wearing a baseball cap and hoodie, tumble over the first gate and fall onto concrete before cutting the gate open.

Behind the closed door the bandit nabbed five of the school's eight hens, stuffing them into the sack as they slept.

Staff and students can only hope the hens are alive, Pollard-Williams said.

"We don't know if he killed them - wrung their necks - or left with them alive."

After a slow winter the hens had just started laying eight to nine eggs a day, she said.

They were stockpiled through the week until Friday when they are turned into egg sandwiches for students and staff.

"We do a lot of substituting food at the school, because we are low decile, so the eggs are something extra we can add."

Caretaker Steve Munro is a chicken fan and sourced the nine hens, including a prestigious African white.

Each is worth an estimated $45-$65 each.

"These are not just chickens, they are here to lay eggs and are looked after by the children," he said.

"They're friendly, you can pick them up and give them a cuddle."

Pupils tend to the flock, he said, feeding them daily, and writing letters that are posted to the manor's own mailbox.

Koston Te Riini collects food scraps from fellow pupils to feed to the chickens daily.

"The chickens mean a lot to me."

This isn't the first time the school's flock has been targeted. One hen mysteriously disappeared a few months ago.

Then there was the fire outside the manor and the vandalism of the letterbox.

"There's only three hens there now, so it's lonely, they are wondering where their friends are," the principal said.

From examining the CCTV footage, Pollard-Williams said it appeared the person had planned the attack. He looked familiar but not immediately recognisable.

"He knew exactly where they were and how to get in, brought bolt cutters with him."

Police are investigating.

"We would just like the chickens back, or if someone may be able to donate some chickens to the children," Munro said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the school on 07 843 5369, or report it to Hamilton police on 07 858 6200.

