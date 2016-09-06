Injured boy has to leave Pahiatua due to contamination

Supplied Josh Davy, 10, fell from his push scooter recently and was taken to Palmerston North Hospital.

Warning: Graphic image

Pahiatua's E coli-contaminated water supply has forced an injured Pahiatua boy to temporarily relocate in order to shower his wounds in clean water.

Supplied Emma Davy and her son Josh.

Josh Davy, 10, was injured after falling off his push scooter while going down Wakeman Hill, Pahiatua, on Tuesday evening. He was taken by ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital with a concussion, cuts to his face and grazes on his arms and legs.

His mother, Emma Davy, said she needed to clean her son's wounds and dress them every day, but had been unable to do so because of the risk of infection from the town's water supply.

E coli was discovered in the Tararua town's bore on Friday, and the town has been on a boil water notice ever since. The bacteria has not been found in the town's water pipes and no illnesses have been reported. The bore tested clear on Tuesday but there will need to be two more consecutive days of clear tests before the notice can be lifted.

Supplied Josh Davy had to go to Napier to stay with relatives because he was unable to shower in Pahiatua due to the water being contaminated with E coli.

MidCentral District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Rob Weir said while there was a possibility infection could occur from showering in contaminated water, it was unlikely there was a high risk involved.

He said the health risk associated with contaminated water would likely be gastro and that occurred mostly through consumption, rather than open wounds.

Davy tried using baby wipes but they stung, and soft tissue disintegrated with bottled water. The Pahiatua Medical Centre also usually closes over the weekend.

On Saturday, Josh was sent to Napier to stay with his nana "just so he can take a shower".

"It's just so he can get the treatment he needs, the daily washing."

Davy said she took three days off her job as a teacher aide with special needs students, to look after her son during his "24-hour concussion watch".

But she could not afford to take any more time off work.

Tararua District Council water and waste manager said positive readings for E coli had been limited to the bore and chlorine had been doing its job in the reticulated supply.

"Although it is a really encouraging sign that we have not received any positive readings in the reticulation, the boil water notice will remain in place for precautionary reasons."

The council supplied a water tanker at the Pahiatua Service Centre for residents to fill bottles from.

People were advised to boil water on a stove in a clean metal pan.

