Cellphone call ticket to rescue for fallen hunter

SUPPLIED The hunter suffered back and abdominal injuries.

An injured pig hunter has been rescued from dense bush and flown to hospital after falling 25 metres down a bank near Taupo.

The 35-year-old man spent the night hunting in the bush off Kawakawa Road, in Marotiri, near Kinloch.

At some stage he plunged 25 metres down a bank, ending up 300 metres from a bushline.

SUPPLIED A 35-year-old hunter is winched from the bush after a fall near Taupo.

He managed to reach his cellphone and alert emergency services to his plight at 6.30am on Tuesday, Bay of Plenty police Senior Sergeant Mike Membrey said.

"The man has fallen 25 metres down a bank, about 300 metres into the bush and we are trying to locate where that is.

Two of the man's dogs were also missing.

SUPPLIED The man was winched out by a rescue helicopter and flown to Rotorua Hospital.

He managed to get a distress call out via a mobile phone, however a failing battery and intermittent coverage hindered efforts.

Search and rescue teams assembled and after a morning of searching located the hunter at the base of a steep drop just after midday.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was called in and using a long line system was able to winch down intensive care paramedic Tony More.

He was flown to Rotorua hospital with leg and back injuries.

Police thanked members of the LandSAR volunteers who assisted in the search.

"The volunteers have taken time off work and battled thick bush and rough terrain in their efforts to locate the man."

Search teams were understood to have sent a message to the man's phone to obtain a GPS signal on his location, Membrey said earlier.

- Stuff