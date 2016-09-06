Pig hunter missing after falling down 25 metre bank near Taupo

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Police are among emergency services searching for a pig hunter in bush near Taupo.

Rescue crews are searching for a pig hunter who has fallen 25 metres down a bank near Taupo.

The 35-year-old man spent the night hunting in the bush off Kawakawa Road, in Marotiri, near Kinloch.

He managed to alert emergency services to his plight at 6.30am on Tuesday, Bay of Plenty police Senior Sergeant Mike Membrey said.

"The man has fallen 25 metres down a bank, about 300 metres into the bush and we are trying to locate where that is."

Two of the man's dogs are also missing.

He is estimated to be 300 metres from a bushline and emergency services have spoken to the man on his cellphone.

Search and Rescue teams are assembling and a helicopter is on standby to search from the air, Membrey said.

Fire, police and ambulance are in attendance.

The man is believed to be a local and has been in contact with family overnight. He was understood to be hunting alone.

"Ambulance have had contact with him this morning - we believe he has a cellphone but the coverage is pretty average."

Search teams will send a message to the man's phone in hopes there is enough coverage to provide a GPS signal on his location, he said.

His injuries were unknown.

- Stuff