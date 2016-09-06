Sexual harassment allegations against Colin Craig detailed for first time

IAIN MCGREGOR Former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig is at the High Court at Auckland to fight defamation claims.

Former Conservative party leader Colin Craig allegedly stopped paying his former press secretary after she rebuffed his romantic interests, the High Court at Auckland has heard.

Taxpayers Union founder Jordan Williams has taken a defamation case against Craig over a leaflet Craig is alleged to have spent nearly $300,000 to distribute to the media and millions of homes in 2015.

Craig is also accused of holding a press conference to accuse Williams of being a liar.

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ NZ Taxpayers Union executive director Jordan Williams has taken former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig to court over defamation claims.

The case is being heard in front of a jury.

Entitled Dirty Politics and Hidden Agendas, the leaflet contained Craig's claims that he had been strategically removed from the Conservative Party as leader and alleges Williams was party to what was described in court as a "malicious" campaign against Craig.

At the trial's beginning on Tuesday, Williams' lawyer Peter McKnight said the case would centre around a sexual harassment case Craig's former press secretary Rachel MacGregor took to the Human Rights Commission in 2014.

The case was settled privately with both parties signing confidentially agreements.

Craig has denied sexual harassment allegations and the specific details of the allegations have never been aired publicly - until now.

On Tuesday Williams began describing what MacGregor had detailed to him about the alleged harassment.

He was left feeling "disturbed," he said.

Weeks after MacGregor's abrupt resignation as Craig's press secretary in 2014 Williams said he got in contact with her to ask if he should still vote for the Conservative Party.

He later went to her house where a teary MacGregor told him that Craig had sent her inappropriate letters and text messages, and that when she failed to return his advances he stopped paying her.

She sought Williams' advice because he was a former lawyer and she wondered if she should tell Conservative Party board members in an effort to try and recoup her salary, Williams told the court on Tuesday.

"I immediately appreciated the seriousness of Rachel's allegations," Williams said.

"The letters confirmed much of what Rachel had told me. Even if she was lying or exaggerating, the letters alone suggested that Mr Craig was clearly besotted with Rachel."

MacGregor outlined to him alleged harassment including Craig walking into her hotel rooms unannounced, or refusing to leave.

On the 2011 election night he allegedly tried to kiss her and touch her inappropriately, and would frequently change in front of her.

MacGregor told Williams that Craig invented excuses for her to stay late at work, or would prevent her from leaving political events in the evenings.

Messages allegedly sent by Craig to MacGregor included "You are wonderful, you know what I mean," and, "If there were two of me, I'd marry you."

MacGregor told Williams the alleged harassment continued right up until she resigned.

"Having heard from Rachel the allegations, having read the letters she showed me, and having seen or been read a series of text messages, I felt sick to my stomach about Mr Craig's actions and my support for him," Williams told the court.

He said he felt a duty to warn others of Craig's alleged harassment and first decided to approach former Conservative Party Napier candidate Garth McVicar, he said.

Earlier, Williams' lawyer Peter McKnight said MacGregor was then "offended and distressed" after Craig had an interview with former Newshub presenter David Farrier in a scene where Craig agreed to film the interview in a sauna.

"At the time Rachel MacGregor would not go into details but indicated that Colin Craig was a manipulative man," McKnight said.

"It will be suggested to you, time and time again by myself, that that is exactly the word that describes him. A person who will use his power and wealth to in effect, manipulate and control others.

"Colin Craig, rather than keeping to the agreed wording to which he was lawfully required to do, made certain comments about Rachel MacGregor that caused offence and distress to her."

MacGregor will give evidence on Thursday.

Both Craig and his wife Helen Craig are present in court.

"There is really only one issue. Did Jordan Williams make up allegations about Colin Craig?" McKnight said in his opening address.

"This is a defamation case which relates to very public remarks that were made by Colin Craig in July 2015. He called a press conference and at that press conference made certain comments about Jordan Williams. It is these comments Jordan Williams says has damaged his reputation."

The jury trial in front of Justice Sarah Katz has been set down for five weeks.

It is unusual for civil issues to be determined by a jury, and the court was told it was the first time Auckland had a jury determine a civil issue since 2002.

- Stuff