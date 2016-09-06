Meth test failed, parole denied for killer Leith Rex Ray, who took turns to shoot Te Akau couple

SUPPLIED John and Josie Harrisson were shot multiple times at their Te Akau home in 1994.

The convicted killer of a Waikato couple will spend another 18 months in jail after breaching parole by using methamphetamine.

Leith Rex Ray, 42, is serving a life sentence for the brutal 1994 murder of Te Akau couple John and Josie Harrisson​.

Ray, a 19-year-old at the time, and Gresham Kirsten Leith Marsh, 22, broke into the Harrisson home on June 1, 1994.

Ray and Marsh had been on a burglary spree around the Central North Island, stealing a car and a .22 rifle.

While in the Harrisson's home, one of them coughed, waking John Harrisson, 83, who confronted them.

John Harrisson threatened to call police but was shot in the back.

His wife, Josephine Harrisson, 72, was shot as she lay in her bed.

Ray and Marsh were then said to have taken turns at shooting the couple - John Harrisson, four times. Josie Harrisson, twice.

Ray and Marsh were both sentenced to life imprisonment with minimum non-parole periods of 10 years each.

Ray was released on parole in February, 8, 2016 but recalled just weeks later on March, 15.

A subsequent parole hearing was delayed to July 13 after he pleaded guilty to breaching his release conditions. Among the raft of conditions, including GPS monitoring, Ray was not permitted to consume alcohol or drugs.

At the March recall hearing, he said he unwittingly consumed methamphetamine when traces of the drug were on a drink bottle he had used.

He was sentenced to two months in prison for the parole breach.

Ray was a recognised drug user while in custody until 2010. He held an Identified Drug User status which put him under special Corrections Department management.

At the latest parole hearing, he continued to deny knowingly using methamphetamine, saying he was "set up" by a housemate.

The Parole Board did not agree with Ray's counsel that Ray would not pose an undue risk if he was released.

Ray's counsel, whose name is withheld, and Ray "tended to minimise the offending", the Parole Board said in its decision.

"We, like the victims, whose written submissions were shown to Mr Ray, now query whether, with the benefit of hindsight, there was some truth to the suggestion . . . that Mr Ray was in fact involved in using or dealing drugs in custody," the decision said.

Ray is "weak and easily led", the Parole Board said.

"Mr Ray obviously needs help to deal with the pressure to use substances, and the challenges which will confront him in the community.

"He needs assistance to stand up to others and to be open and honest with his supporters.

"Mr Ray has a lot of work to do to make up for lost ground."

Ray will next front the Parole Board at a hearing scheduled to take place in February 2018.

