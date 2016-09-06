Truck carrying 760kg of ammunition tipped near Taupo

Supplied A truck containing explosives has rolled over leaving the road blocked near Taupo.

A truck and trailer carrying 760kg of ammunition cartridges has crashed between Taupo and Turangi.

The trailer tipped on State Highway 1 at Hatepe Hill about 12.15pm on Tuesday.

Northern Fire Communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said it appeared to be the trailer that rolled carrying a load of cartridges.

It happened on the highway about 13km from Taupo.

The road was partially closed but police expected it would open soon with vehicles directed around the site.

Nicholson said two fire trucks attended, along with a support unit.

He did not know what the risk was for carrying that amount of dangerous goods.

Hana Ransfield came across the fallen truck while driving above Hatepe Hill towards Taupo about 12.30pm and said the truck appeared to have blown a tire.

"Traffic is backed up from 5 Mile Bay and they are turning cars back," she said.

Ransfield went to assist the driver of the truck and placed her car hazard lights on to alert traffic to the hazard.

"The driver was fine he was out of the truck when I went to check on him," she said.

"I just did what I could until the proper people turned up."

- Stuff