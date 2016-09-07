Off-duty prison guards detain female drink driver almost five times over the limit

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Police charged a Dunedin woman with drink driving after off-duty prison guards helped detain her.

Off-duty prison staff helped nab a drink driver who was almost five times over the limit.

Five officers were in a car travelling towards Dunedin from the Milburn-based Otago Corrections Facility when the incident unfolded about 5.10pm on Monday.

A car overtook the group, then swerved into the path of oncoming traffic on Allanton-Waihola Rd (State Highway 1).

"The oncoming traffic had to swerve and pull over for the driver," prison director Jack Harrison said.

The woman driving continued weaving into oncoming traffic for some distance, he said.

One of the officers rang police and supplied the registration of the vehicle, whose driver "continued driving into path of southbound traffic".

Eventually the driver slowed down and pulled over.

Harrison said the officers pulled in front of her, got out and kept her there until police arrived.

She is understood to have recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1205 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, with the legal limit being 250mcg for drivers over 20.

A 37-year-old Dunedin woman will appear in the Dunedin District Court on September 26 charged with driving with excess breath alcohol and driving while disqualified, a police spokeswoman said.

Police declined to comment further.

- Stuff