Fierce winds cut power, topple trees as wild weather moves north

TVNZ Freezing winter weather moves over Christchurch.

A quick and furious front moving up the country has caused high winds and power outages in the south.

Gale force winds swept through Dunedin, Oamaru and Ashburton, before quickly heading north.

By 6pm, high winds had reached Christchurch, felling a tree which blocked an intersection in the central city.

Hayden Wilson A moored Catamaran opposite the beach at Macandrew Bay, Dunedin capsized in the wind.

About 170 homes are without power in the Selwyn District.

The speed of the front meant wind and rain would hit suddenly, MetService meteorologist Lisa Murray said.

"This morning it was barely onto the country, and by midnight we're expecting it to be above Hawke's Bay, so it's a really fast moving front," she said.

TVNZ 'This is incredible' – people embrace the freezing blizzard on the Crown Range.

Coastal areas would be particularly vulnerable to high winds and large swells.

In the far south, locals were mopping up damage caused by the wild weather.

The wind cut power to 380 Dunedin homes, most on the Otago Peninsula, from Harwood to Taiaroa Head.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/FAIRFAXNZ Wild wind brought down a power pole on Forbury Rd, Dunedin on Wednesday afternoon.

Aurora Energy said the wind had damaged powerlines and trees.

Dunedin firefighters responded to several weather-related incidents including rooves lifting and trees falling.

The wind had caused a catamaran to topple at Macandrew Bay, in Dunedin.

DEBBIE JAMIESON/FAIRFAX NZ Fresh snow can be seen on the lower slopes of the Remarkables mountain range with the tops still hidden in clouds.

It was in its moorings, and did not appear to be damaged.

Locals were trying to put it back upright, said Bruce Duncan of the Macandrew Bay boating club.



"It's a bit strange that it's fallen over," he said.



"[The wind] is certainly strong... but it looks as though it's like just getting a normal yacht up, hopefully."

Temperatures dropped by several degrees in places as the southerly moved north.

MetService MetService Severe Weather Warning Video - Warnings across the country.

At Christchurch's Sugarloaf, it dropped from 11C to 7C as the southerly advanced towards the city.

While snow was unlikely – it could fall to about 200 to 300 metres on the east coast of the South Island – high winds and heavy rain were likely.

"There's some decent gusts as it comes through, there's a possibility of thunderstorms and heavy falls, and you might even see a bit of hail," Murray said.

QUEENSTOWN LAKES DISTRICT COUNCI Snow has fallen on the Crown Range road between Queenstown and Wanaka.

"All the signals were very clear here – we were going to have a really strong southerly with some really big swells as well."

WINTRY BLAST HITS COUNTRY

Drivers are being warned of snow covering major South Island roads as a wintry blast hits the country, bringing with it gale force winds and huge sea swells.

QUEENSTOWN LAKES DISTRICT COUNCI Motorists have been advised to fit chains to travel over the Crown Range road.

The returning wintry conditions were expected to affect the whole country and had interrupted what had seemed to be the early arrival of warm spring weather for many places.

Snow warnings had been issued for Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthurs Pass (SH73), Porters Pass (SH73) and Lindis Pass (SH8) with snow expected to accumulate on the roads.

So far the only road to be closed was State Highway 94 between Te Anau and Milford Sound - the Milford Road - due to avalanche risk, the AA reported.

ONE NEWS The southerly front makes its way up to South Island today and hitting the North Island overnight, bringing snow to low levels.

There had also been a warning of possible heavy snow to come on the North Island, with up to 30cm forecast for Taihape and Taupo on Thursday.

Overnight snow warnings had been issued for State Highway 1 along the Desert Road, the Napier - Taupo Road (SH5), and the Rimutaka Hill road (SH2) near Wellington.

Heavy Snow for Taupo/Taihape. Severe NW gales for Wairarapa. Severe Sy gales for E South Is. incl. Wellington^PL https://t.co/keN5oiBeKX — MetService (@MetService) September 6, 2016

Snow was expected to build during the day, with further heavier falls expected early on Thursday, MetService said.

"There's been heavy snow on the Crown Range this morning. All vehicles have to carry chains," Queenstown Lakes District Council communications adviser Jimmy Sygrove said.

The snowfall had become heavier since 6am and was forecast to continue all day.

Southern ski fields were welcoming fresh snow.

Remarkables ski area manager Ross Lawrence said fresh snow had fallen since 5am with more expected on Wednesday afternoon.

"This is what winter is all about...It's nice to remember it's still winter about."

GALES MOVE UP COUNTRY

Northwest gales hitting some parts of the country early Wednesday were just the entree for the fierce southerly blast.

In parts of the country a strong northwest flow developed early Wednesday ahead of the main system, MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said.

"When it moves through there's going to be a change to southerly gales... It's going to move through Southland and Otago this morning, then Canterbury this afternoon, then into Wellington this evening. It's looking like quite a decent southerly."

By midnight the southerly change was expected to be "pushing on the door of Taranaki, across to Hawke's Bay", Glassey said.

"Then tomorrow it moves over the rest of the North Island... Basically the whole country is going to experience strong winds today and tomorrow."

Large SW swell combined with strong wind on Thurs. Check your marine forecast @ https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^Lisa pic.twitter.com/DIYFmQiC1z — MetService (@MetService) September 6, 2016

A strong wind warning was in place for SH73 Springfield to Arthurs Pass and SH87 Kyeburn to Outram in the South Island, the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) reported.

The strongest northwesterly gusts overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday included 100kmh in Foveaux Strait around 5am, 113kmh at Mt Cook aerodrome between midnight and 1am and 80kmh at Kelburn in Wellington around 5am.

MetService said severe gale northwesterly winds are expected for parts of Wairarapa with gusts around 140kmh on Wednesday.

Wind gusts of 120 kmh are expected during Wednesday and early Thursday for coastal eastern Southland, Clutha, Dunedin and the Otago and Banks Peninsulas, and from late Wednesday to late Thursday for the Kaikoura Peninsula and Wellington.

On Thursday evening, severe southerly gales are expected to develop over the Chatham Islands.

Gale southerlies were likely in many other coastal areas of the South Island and southern North Island.

HEAVY SNOW AND HUGE SWELLS

Snow was expected to fall above 200 metres in the south and east of the South Island during Wednesday, possibly as low as 100 metres in Mid and North Canterbury during Thursday, MetService said.

Snow showers were likely to affect higher parts of the lower and central North Island during Thursday and Friday, some of it possibly heavy.

MetService issued a severe weather warning for heavy snow for Taihape and Taupo for Thursday.

In the 18 hours from midnight on Wednesday until 6pm Thursday, people can expect 20 to 30cm to accumulate above 500 metres with lesser amounts down to 300 metres, MetService said.

Large southwest swells were expected on all South Island and North Island coasts exposed to the south or southwest from Wednesday evening.

The forecast big seas looked set to even make it right into Wellington Harbour. The direction of the swells was expected to line up with the entrance to harbour, meaning swells of 2-4m could make it in on Thursday, and reach the Petone foreshore, MetService said.

"These swells are being generated by extremely strong south - southwest winds, coming up from the Southern Ocean."

CHILLY DAY FOR MANY

A ridge of high pressure was expected over the South Island on Friday but that was likely to mean frosts in many areas, which could mean black ice on the roads.

It was raining in the south of the South Island early on Wednesday, with 6mm over the two hours to 6am in Invercargill, which is expected to stay wet through the day. Thunder was possible, along with strong winds and a high of just 10 degrees Celsius.

Queenstown was also expecting a high of 10C and an overnight low of -1C.

The outlook for Auckland was considerably more benign, although the westerly was expected to strengthen during the day and showers were likely to arrive in the afternoon. A high of 16C was forecast but that would drop to only 12C on Thursday and Friday.

Northwesterlies are expected to ease in Wellington during the afternoon, with showers developing during the day and a high of 14C. On Thursday the forecast maximum drops to just 8C, along with sleety showers and gale southerlies.

Christchurch was headed for 16C on Wednesday, with rain from afternoon, possibly thunder and a strong southwesterly change. A high of 9C was expected on Thursday.

Hamilton was headed for 15C on Wednesday with rain from afternoon and a strengthening westerly. Tauranga might have some showers late in the afternoon, with a high of 16C and a gusty westerly.

Showers and possible evening thunder were being predicted for New Plymouth, with a top of 14C, while Napier is expected to stay dry and hit 19C but northwesterlies would strengthen.

Strong northwesterlies were forecast for Palmerston North, along with showers and a 14C high, while Nelson could have a few showers, a fresh southwest change and 14C.

Periods of rain were predicted for Dunedin, with a strong, cold southwest change in the afternoon and a 12C high.

