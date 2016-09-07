Northwest gales early, southerly gales and snow to low levels to follow

Be afraid. Winter is coming (back).

Northwest gales hitting parts of the country early Wednesday are just the entree for a fierce southerly blast expected to bring snow to low levels.

Spring had looked like it was making a strong, early appearance but it turns out the country hasn't yet escaped winter's icy clutches.

A strong northwest flow developed early Wednesday ahead of the main system, MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said.

Fierce southerlies are could bring heavy snow dumps to low levels in the next few days.

"When it moves through there's going to be a change to southerly gales... It's going to move through Southland and Otago this morning, then Canterbury this afternoon, then into Wellington this evening. It's looking like quite a decent southerly."

By midnight the southerly change was expected to be "pushing on the door of Taranaki, across to Hawke's Bay", Glassey said.

"Then tomorrow it moves over the rest of the North Island... Basically the whole country is going to experience strong winds today and tomorrow."

The strongest northwesterly gusts overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday included 100kmh in Foveaux Strait around 5am, 113kmh at Mt Cook aerodrome between midnight and 1am and 80kmh at Kelburn in Wellington around 5am.

Along with the wind, MetService is also forecasting some big snow dumps, low temperatures and monster swells.

MetService said southerly gusts could reach 120kmh in coastal areas from eastern Southland to the Otago Peninsula from late Wednesday morning.

For Banks Peninsula gusts of 120kmh were likely from late Wednesday afternoon, and for Kaikoura Peninsula from Wednesday evening.

Gale southerlies were likely in many other coastal areas of the South Island and southern North Island.

Snow was expected to fall above 200 metres in the south and east of the South Island during Wednesday, possibly as low as 100m in Mid and North Canterbury during Thursday, MetService said. Some could be heavy.

Snow showers were likely to affect higher parts of the lower and central North Island during Thursday and Friday, some of it possibly heavy.

Large southwest swells were expected on all South Island and North Island coasts exposed to the south or southwest from Wednesday evening.

State Highway 94 between Te Anau and Milford Sound - the Milford Road - was closed due to avalanche risk, the AA reported, while snow was covering the ground on the Crown Range road between Queenstown and Wanaka, with chains required.

State Highway 1 between Dunedin and Waitati, SH2 over the Rimutaka Hill Road, and Lewis, Arthur's, Porters and Lindis Passes could be affected by snow over the next day or two.

The forecast big seas look set to even make it right into Wellington Harbour. The direction of the swells was expected to line up with the entrance to harbour, meaning swells of 2-4m could make it in on Thursday, and reach the Petone foreshore, MetService said.

"These swells are being generated by extremely strong south - southwest winds, coming up from the Southern Ocean."

A ridge of high pressure is expected over the South Island on Friday but that was likely to mean frosts in many areas, which could mean black ice on the roads.

It was raining in the south of the South Island early on Wednesday, with 6mm over the two hours to 6am in Invercargill, which is expected to stay wet through the day. Thunder is possible, along with strong winds and a high of just 10 degrees Celsius.

Queenstown had 4.6mm of rain in the two hours to 6am, with showers expected to turn to snow later, with a high of 10C and an overnight low of -1C.

The outlook for Auckland is considerably more benign, although the westerly is expected to strengthen during the day and showers are likely to arrive in the afternoon. A high of 16C is forecast but that drops to only 12C on Thursday and Friday.

Northwesterlies are expected to ease in Wellington during the afternoon, with showers developing during the day and a high of 14C. On Thursday the forecast maximum drops to just 8C, along with sleety showers and gale southerlies.

Christchurch is headed for 16C on Wednesday, with rain from afternoon, possibly thunder and a strong southwesterly change. A high of 9C is expected on Thursday.

Hamilton is headed for 15C on Wednesday with rain from afternoon and a strengthening westerly. Tauranga might have some showers late in the afternoon, with a high of 16C and a gusty westerly.

Showers and possible evening thunder are being predicted for New Plymouth, with a top of 14C, while Napier is expected to stay dry and hit 19C but northwesterlies will strengthen.

Strong northwesterlies are forecast for Palmerston North, along with showers and a 14C high, while Nelson could have a few showers, a fresh southwest change and 14C.

Periods of rain are predicted for Dunedin, with a strong, cold southwest change in the afternoon and a 12C high.

