Snow falling, with cold snap picked to bring gales and huge seas

ONE NEWS The southerly front makes its way up to South Island today and hitting the North Island overnight, bringing snow to low levels.

Snow is falling in Central Otago as the country prepares for a chilling southerly blast during the next few days that is forecast to bring heavy snow, severe gales and big seas.

"There's been heavy snow on the Crown Range this morning. All vehicles have to carry chains," Queenstown Lakes District Council communications adviser Jimmy Sygrove said.

The snowfall had become heavier since 6am and was forecast to continue all day.

DEBBIE JAMIESON/FAIRFAX NZ Fresh snow can be seen on the lower slopes of the Remarkables mountain range with the tops still hidden in clouds.

State Highway 94 between Te Anau and Milford Sound - the Milford Road - was closed due to avalanche risk, the AA reported.

State Highway 1 between Dunedin and Waitati, SH2 over the Rimutaka Hill Road, and Lewis, Arthur's, Porters and Lindis Passes could be affected by snow over the next day or two.

QUEENSTOWN LAKES DISTRICT COUNCI Snow has fallen on the Crown Range road between Queenstown and Wanaka.

Southern ski fields were welcoming fresh snow.

Remarkables ski area manager Ross Lawrence said there had been 5cm fresh snow since about 2am.

More was expected this afternoon.

QUEENSTOWN LAKES DISTRICT COUNCI Motorists have been advised to fit chains to travel over the Crown Range road.

"This is what winter is all about...It's nice to remember it's still winter about."

The returning wintry conditions are expected to affect the whole country and have interrupted what had seemed to be the early arrival of warm spring weather.

GALES AHEAD

Northwest gales hitting some parts of the country early Wednesday were just the entree for the fierce southerly blast expected to bring snow to low levels.

In parts of the country a strong northwest flow developed early Wednesday ahead of the main system, MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said.

"When it moves through there's going to be a change to southerly gales... It's going to move through Southland and Otago this morning, then Canterbury this afternoon, then into Wellington this evening. It's looking like quite a decent southerly."

By midnight the southerly change was expected to be "pushing on the door of Taranaki, across to Hawke's Bay", Glassey said.

"Then tomorrow it moves over the rest of the North Island... Basically the whole country is going to experience strong winds today and tomorrow."

A strong wind warning was in place for SH73 Springfield to Arthurs Pass and SH87 Kyeburn to Outram in the South Island, the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) reported.

The strongest northwesterly gusts overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday included 100kmh in Foveaux Strait around 5am, 113kmh at Mt Cook aerodrome between midnight and 1am and 80kmh at Kelburn in Wellington around 5am.

MetService said southerly gusts could reach 120kmh in coastal areas from eastern Southland to the Otago Peninsula from late Wednesday morning.

For Banks Peninsula gusts of 120kmh were likely from late Wednesday afternoon, and for Kaikoura Peninsula from Wednesday evening.

Gale southerlies were likely in many other coastal areas of the South Island and southern North Island.

SNOW AND SWELLS

Snow was expected to fall above 200 metres in the south and east of the South Island during Wednesday, possibly as low as 100 metres in Mid and North Canterbury during Thursday, MetService said.

Snow showers were likely to affect higher parts of the lower and central North Island during Thursday and Friday, some of it possibly heavy.

Large southwest swells were expected on all South Island and North Island coasts exposed to the south or southwest from Wednesday evening.

The forecast big seas look set to even make it right into Wellington Harbour. The direction of the swells was expected to line up with the entrance to harbour, meaning swells of 2-4m could make it in on Thursday, and reach the Petone foreshore, MetService said.

"These swells are being generated by extremely strong south - southwest winds, coming up from the Southern Ocean."

A ridge of high pressure is expected over the South Island on Friday but that was likely to mean frosts in many areas, which could mean black ice on the roads.

It was raining in the south of the South Island early on Wednesday, with 6mm over the two hours to 6am in Invercargill, which is expected to stay wet through the day. Thunder was possible, along with strong winds and a high of just 10 degrees Celsius.

Queenstown was also expecting a high of 10C and an overnight low of -1C.

The outlook for Auckland was considerably more benign, although the westerly was expected to strengthen during the day and showers were likely to arrive in the afternoon. A high of 16C was forecast but that would drop to only 12C on Thursday and Friday.

Northwesterlies are expected to ease in Wellington during the afternoon, with showers developing during the day and a high of 14C. On Thursday the forecast maximum drops to just 8C, along with sleety showers and gale southerlies.

Christchurch was headed for 16C on Wednesday, with rain from afternoon, possibly thunder and a strong southwesterly change. A high of 9C was expected on Thursday.

Hamilton was headed for 15C on Wednesday with rain from afternoon and a strengthening westerly. Tauranga might have some showers late in the afternoon, with a high of 16C and a gusty westerly.

Showers and possible evening thunder were being predicted for New Plymouth, with a top of 14C, while Napier is expected to stay dry and hit 19C but northwesterlies would strengthen.

Strong northwesterlies were forecast for Palmerston North, along with showers and a 14C high, while Nelson could have a few showers, a fresh southwest change and 14C.

Periods of rain were predicted for Dunedin, with a strong, cold southwest change in the afternoon and a 12C high.

- Stuff