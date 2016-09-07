Snow falling, with cold snap picked to spread north, bringing gales and huge seas

MetService MetService Severe Weather Warning Video - Warnings across the country.

Snow is falling in Central Otago as the country prepares for a chilling southerly blast during the next few days that is forecast to bring heavy snow, severe gales and big seas.

And there's also been a warning of possible heavy snow to come on the North Island, with up to 30cm forecast for Taihape and Taupo on Thursday, and overnight snow warnings for State Highway 1 along the Desert Road, the Napier - Taupo Road (SH5), and the Rimutaka Hill road (SH2) near Wellington.

Heavy Snow for Taupo/Taihape. Severe NW gales for Wairarapa. Severe Sy gales for E South Is. incl. Wellington^PL https://t.co/keN5oiBeKX — MetService (@MetService) September 6, 2016

DEBBIE JAMIESON/FAIRFAX NZ Fresh snow can be seen on the lower slopes of the Remarkables mountain range with the tops still hidden in clouds.

"There's been heavy snow on the Crown Range this morning. All vehicles have to carry chains," Queenstown Lakes District Council communications adviser Jimmy Sygrove said.

The snowfall had become heavier since 6am and was forecast to continue all day.

QUEENSTOWN LAKES DISTRICT COUNCI Snow has fallen on the Crown Range road between Queenstown and Wanaka.

State Highway 94 between Te Anau and Milford Sound - the Milford Road - was closed due to avalanche risk, the AA reported.

State Highway 1 between Dunedin and Waitati, SH2 over the Rimutaka Hill Road, and Lewis, Arthur's, Porters and Lindis Passes could be affected by snow over the next day or two.

Southern ski fields were welcoming fresh snow.

QUEENSTOWN LAKES DISTRICT COUNCI Motorists have been advised to fit chains to travel over the Crown Range road.

Remarkables ski area manager Ross Lawrence said there had been 5cm fresh snow since about 2am.

More was expected this afternoon.

"This is what winter is all about...It's nice to remember it's still winter about."

ONE NEWS The southerly front makes its way up to South Island today and hitting the North Island overnight, bringing snow to low levels.

The returning wintry conditions are expected to affect the whole country and have interrupted what had seemed to be the early arrival of warm spring weather.

GALES AHEAD

Northwest gales hitting some parts of the country early Wednesday were just the entree for the fierce southerly blast expected to bring snow to low levels.

In parts of the country a strong northwest flow developed early Wednesday ahead of the main system, MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said.

"When it moves through there's going to be a change to southerly gales... It's going to move through Southland and Otago this morning, then Canterbury this afternoon, then into Wellington this evening. It's looking like quite a decent southerly."

By midnight the southerly change was expected to be "pushing on the door of Taranaki, across to Hawke's Bay", Glassey said.

"Then tomorrow it moves over the rest of the North Island... Basically the whole country is going to experience strong winds today and tomorrow."

Large SW swell combined with strong wind on Thurs. Check your marine forecast @ https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^Lisa pic.twitter.com/DIYFmQiC1z — MetService (@MetService) September 6, 2016

A strong wind warning was in place for SH73 Springfield to Arthurs Pass and SH87 Kyeburn to Outram in the South Island, the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) reported.

The strongest northwesterly gusts overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday included 100kmh in Foveaux Strait around 5am, 113kmh at Mt Cook aerodrome between midnight and 1am and 80kmh at Kelburn in Wellington around 5am.

MetService said severe gale northwesterly winds are expected for parts of Wairarapa with gusts around 140km/h on Wednesday.

Wind gusts of 120 km/h are expected during Wednesday and early Thursday for coastal eastern Southland, Clutha, Dunedin and the Otago and Banks Peninsulas, and from late Wednesday to late Thursday for the Kaikoura Peninsula and Wellington.

On Thursday evening, severe southerly gales are expected to develop over the Chatham Islands.

Gale southerlies were likely in many other coastal areas of the South Island and southern North Island.

SNOW AND SWELLS

Snow was expected to fall above 200 metres in the south and east of the South Island during Wednesday, possibly as low as 100 metres in Mid and North Canterbury during Thursday, MetService said.

Snow showers were likely to affect higher parts of the lower and central North Island during Thursday and Friday, some of it possibly heavy.

MetService issued a severe weather warning for heavy snow for Taihape and Taupo, saying 30cm should accumulate over 500 metres on Thursday.

In the 18 hours from midnight on Wednesday until 6pm Thursday, people can expect 20 to 30cm to accumulate above 500 metres with lesser amounts down to 300 metres, MetService said.

Large southwest swells were expected on all South Island and North Island coasts exposed to the south or southwest from Wednesday evening.

The forecast big seas look set to even make it right into Wellington Harbour. The direction of the swells was expected to line up with the entrance to harbour, meaning swells of 2-4m could make it in on Thursday, and reach the Petone foreshore, MetService said.

"These swells are being generated by extremely strong south - southwest winds, coming up from the Southern Ocean."

A ridge of high pressure is expected over the South Island on Friday but that was likely to mean frosts in many areas, which could mean black ice on the roads.

It was raining in the south of the South Island early on Wednesday, with 6mm over the two hours to 6am in Invercargill, which is expected to stay wet through the day. Thunder was possible, along with strong winds and a high of just 10 degrees Celsius.

Queenstown was also expecting a high of 10C and an overnight low of -1C.

The outlook for Auckland was considerably more benign, although the westerly was expected to strengthen during the day and showers were likely to arrive in the afternoon. A high of 16C was forecast but that would drop to only 12C on Thursday and Friday.

Northwesterlies are expected to ease in Wellington during the afternoon, with showers developing during the day and a high of 14C. On Thursday the forecast maximum drops to just 8C, along with sleety showers and gale southerlies.

Christchurch was headed for 16C on Wednesday, with rain from afternoon, possibly thunder and a strong southwesterly change. A high of 9C was expected on Thursday.

Hamilton was headed for 15C on Wednesday with rain from afternoon and a strengthening westerly. Tauranga might have some showers late in the afternoon, with a high of 16C and a gusty westerly.

Showers and possible evening thunder were being predicted for New Plymouth, with a top of 14C, while Napier is expected to stay dry and hit 19C but northwesterlies would strengthen.

Strong northwesterlies were forecast for Palmerston North, along with showers and a 14C high, while Nelson could have a few showers, a fresh southwest change and 14C.

Periods of rain were predicted for Dunedin, with a strong, cold southwest change in the afternoon and a 12C high.

- Stuff