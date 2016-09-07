Judge sums up stop-go murder trial

RADIO NEW ZEALAND The jury in the murder trial of stop-go worker, George Taiaroa, will today begin deliberating its verdict.

The judge in the stop-go trial says murder-accused Quinton Winders had a right not to give evidence.

He told the jury not to hold that against Winders when deciding the verdict, saying that was his right.

Justice Kit Toogood delivered his summary in the murder trial of stop-go worker George Taiaroa at the Rotorua High Court on Wednesday.

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ. Quinton Winders is accused of murdering George Taiaroa. The trial is being held at the High Court in Rotorua.

He urged the jury of seven women and five men to take make an independent choice, regardless if they thought his summary held a particular view.

READ MORE:

* Don't dwell on the sideshows, Crown tells jurors in stop-go murder trial

* Defence opens in stop-go murder trial

* Winders police interview played in court

Supplied Road worker George Taiaroa who was murdered on the job in March 2013.

"If I appear to indicate that I hold a particular view, then disregard what my view is, unless of course, that is the view you [decided] independently," Justice Toogood said.

MARK TAYLOR FAIRFAX NZ The scene where stop-go worker George Taiaroa was shot in Atiamuri.

"The most crucial thing that the Crown must prove is that Mr Winders killed Mr Taiaroa.

"If you have reasonable doubt about that you must find him not guilty."

He said the main features of the evidence are the blue Jeep Cherokee which Winders drives, and that Winders was the registered owner of a rifle.

"Second, there's the evidence that the Crown says which proves Mr Winders could have been at the scene."

The defence was highly critical of the police investigation, Justice Toogood said.

On Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Amanda Gordon urged the High Court jury to take a holistic view of four-and-a-half weeks of evidence that, she said, pointed to Quinton Winders as the mystery killer who gunned down Taiaroa, in Atiamuri in March 2013.

Then in the afternoon, defence counsel Jonathan Temm delivered his own closing, in which he declared there were too many uncertainties left in a police investigation that had effectively "framed" his client.

The Crown case says the catalyst for the killing was a minor traffic accident on March 12, 2013 – seven days before the killing – which Winders, 45, allegedly blamed Taiaroa for.

However, the defence claims the homicide was a case of mistaken identity.

- Stuff