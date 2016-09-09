Canterbury community work staff 'too busy' for man to complete his hours

Fairfax Media Nick Shaw, 34, says staffing issues within the Department of Corrections made it difficult for him to complete the hours of community work he was sentenced to.

After killing two people on the road, Nick Shaw was committed to completing his sentence.

Yet after being turned away from community work several times because of Corrections staffing issues, he thought he would never finish.

"They just don't have enough supervisors to keep an eye on everyone. So they have to send some people home," he said.

GEOFF DOBSON David Evans, left, and Grant Corlett of Warkworth, died the May 2015 crash.

Shaw, 34, admitted two charges of careless driving causing death after he had a seizure at the wheel in May 2015. He hit a vehicle's trailer from behind on a North Canterbury motorway, killing occupants David Evans and Grant Corlett, of Warkworth.

Shaw had suffered a seizure five months before the crash, but did not report it to his doctor. He said he was deeply affected by the crash.

He was sentenced to 240 hours' community work, supervision for nine months, was ordered to pay $5000 to each of the victims' families and disqualified from driving for two years.

SUPPLIED Community work at The Groynes in Christchurch. One offender said he was turned away because of a supervisor shortage and when he could work there was little to do.

Shaw was required to do community work from 8am to 4pm every Saturday.

However, when he turned up he was often told there were too many people wanting to work and staff were "too busy" to find something for him.

Last week he was told he could only work every second Saturday because of staffing issues.

"I want to do my hours and move on with my life. It's just hanging over me."

Shaw said when he did manage to work, there was often very little to do.

"I was hoping to do something that would help the community.

"I was happy to build park benches, spray weeds, move rocks, anything. But half the time we were just sitting around."

"The wardens do an awesome job considering what they have to put up with, but they are massively understaffed."

Shaw said Corrections was badly managed, understaffed and struggled to cope with the number of people sentenced to community work.

Corrections acknowledged there was a shortage of community work supervisors in Canterbury.

On Wednesday, Shaw had his sentenced changed to community detention for health reasons.

He was relieved he would no longer battle to get his community work done.

Corrections district manager Lisa Joseph said vacancies for community work supervisors in Canterbury had resulted in staff shortages for weekend work.

Three of the weekend vacancies had been filled and Joseph said the department was "actively recruiting" to fill the gaps.

There are 16 community work supervisors in Christchurch who cover a variety of community work projects around Canterbury.

In 2015 about 1,414 people were sentenced to community work.

"Community work is organised on a case-by-case basis nationwide, taking into account offender numbers and their individual circumstances, resources available, distance from main centres, the availability of agencies and offender suitability in the area," Joseph said.

- Stuff