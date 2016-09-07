"People aren't supposed to die at 26."

Tourist driver to pay $30k after causing death of Riley Baker

Hamish McNeilly/Fairfax NZ Limin Ma in the Dunedin District Court for sentencing of causing the death of Riley Baker on Wednesday afternoon.

Devastated family members have spoken of their pain from the loss of Riley Baker, killed in a car crash involving a Chinese driver.

Chinese national Limin Ma, 41, appeared for sentencing before Judge Kevin Phillips in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Last month Ma pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of Riley Baker, 26.

RILEYBAKERPHOTOS.COM Dunedin photographer Riley Baker died in hospital after a car hit his motorbike.

The service technician and photographer died in Dunedin Hospital after Ma's car crossed the centre line and hit his motorcycle on State Highway 1 between Palmerston and Moeraki in north Otago on August 13.

Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter The Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter at the scene of the crash.

His sister, Sarah Baker, 28, of Oamaru, reading from a victim impact statement, said "I never got to say goodbye".

On the day of the crash she received a text from Riley's partner, Amy McCarthy, saying he had not returned home.

Riley Baker/Supplied Riley Baker and partner Amy McCarthy, of Dunedin.

Contacted by police she immediately left her home in Oamaru, and "it felt like the longest trip to Dunedin I have ever experienced".

She saw him briefly in hospital, and "it was horrific".

"As his oldest sister I have always looked out for him, that night I could do nothing."

When told her brother was brain dead "it was the worst moment of my life" and she ran to the toilet to throw up.

She had since viewed his crushed motorbike, and was shocked by the impact of the crash.

Ma took away her brother's life, and suffered barely a scratch.

Baker said the maximum sentence was a "slap on the hand" for a "precious life that was taken away from us".

Her brother always made her family laugh, took beautiful photos, and was a loyal and responsible person.

"Mr Ma took this away from my family."

Baker said the sound of a motorbike or a camera shutter can "set me off".

"People aren't supposed to die at 26."

Riley's mother, Julie, said she saw her son just before the crash and wishes she somehow had delayed his trip.

"He was a best son a parent could want."

She spoke of a caring, loving son who did nothing wrong, and who "enjoyed life and was so full of life".

"When Riley died a part of me died also."

His partner Amy McCarthy said "everyday I wake up is the worst day of my life".

"You have taken away what I personally believe was the rest of our lives."

The couple was deeply in love and would never get to marry, or fulfil their dream of going to Iceland to see the Northern Lights.

McCarthy said she struggled to sleep, and if she stayed at home she wanted to "yank my own heart out".

"I break down crying every time there is a car accident in a movie."

"The structure in my life has collapsed."

The visibly upset McCarthy said the couple's cat was still waiting for Riley to come home.

Addressing Ma she recalled the time the couple went to the motorcycle shop and he chose the safest equipment.

"In a year or two this will be over for you, but everyday I will have a Riley-sized hole in my heart."

Judge Phillips said Ma was a visitor to New Zealand with his wife and child.

He was driving north at the time, with the south-bound Baker in a passing lane at an appropriate distance and speed, when Ma pulled over to a rest area and into the motorcyclist's path.

"You failed to see Mr Baker on his motorcycle or other cars either."

"He was there to be seen," Judge Phillips said.

Baker was thrown into the windscreen and onto the road, with the impact at "considerable force".

Baker died as a result of that crash as did "the hope and aspirations of a lot of people".

Ma was now in New Zealand on an expired visa, with the crash having a profound impact on him and his family.

Judge Phillips said Baker had considerable talents and abilities, and always abided by the road rules.

Ma, who paid the family an emotional harm payment of $30,000, and was sentenced to 150 hours community work and disqualified from holding a driver's licence for two years.

