Hamilton mayoral candidate's criminal past

​He's been convicted of theft and fraud, served time behind bars, and contested the 2013 Hamilton mayoralty while on bail.

But Arshad Chatha​ says he is a man of good character and refuses to let his scrapes with the law curb his mayoral ambitions.

Chatha has put his name forward for the Hamilton mayoralty and is also standing for election to council in the city's East Ward.

SUPPLIED Political hopeful Arshad Chatha is contesting the Hamilton mayoralty and a seat in the city's East Ward.

He contested the 2013 mayoralty race while awaiting trial for allegedly punching a bailiff in 2010.

A judge later ruled that the trial could not go ahead due to the death of Chatha's father - a witness at the trial.

​Speaking ahead of a meet-the-candidates evening at Hamilton's Pukete Neighbourhood House, Chatha said his criminal past was no longer relevant.

AARON LEAMAN/FAIRFAX NZ Arshad Chatha speaks at a meet-the-candidates evening at the Pukete Neighbourhood House on Wednesday.

He said he was the victim of a political conspiracy and maintains his innocence.

"The Labour Party brought those [theft and fraud] charges against me. When I raised corruption issues, the Labour Party turned around and brought things against me so I should keep quiet," Chatha said.

"I am a political victim, I am innocent, actually. I didn't do those things.

"I never pled guilty, but I did not get justice from the justice system because the justice system - it glitters, but it is not gold."

Chatha later called the Waikato Times questioning why it was writing a story on his criminal history and what relevance it had his election hopes.

He also threatened the paper with defamation proceedings and a court injunction if the story were to go ahead.

Chatha moved to Hamilton in 2013 and predicts an improved showing at the polls this election.

However, he said his election campaign is restricted by his finances.

He can't afford to erect billboards city-wide, so instead is focusing his campaign in the city's East Ward.

Chatha said he completed a law degree at Waikato University in 2015.

He also claims to have been Pakistan's youngest elected district councillor.

"I will do a good job if I can get through," he said, adding Hamilton is a beautiful city but has an under-developed CBD.

"The CBD is the heart of Hamilton and it's been damaged and nobody cares about this particular thing. My plan, first we should repair our heart, get it functioning better, then look at the limbs."

Arshad Chatha's timeline

2004

Stood for Palmerston North mayoralty, on law and order and family value planks. Appeared in Palmerston North District Court on immigration charges. Appeared in Wellington District Council on six theft charges. Denied them all.

2005

Sentenced to 200 hours community work on six theft charges - wallets and money cards left in his taxi. Ordered to pay $464.15 reparations.

Stood for Parliament, as independent candidate for Palmerston North. Campaigned against the Civil Union Bill and prostitution law reform and promised to get tough on crime, and to donate half his MP's salary to the needy.

Polled 128 votes.

Back in court on six immigration - fraud charges.

2006

Jailed for two months for failing to do 200 hours community service imposed for the theft charges.

2007

Stood as mayoral candidate in Palmerston North. Campaigned on law and order and family values.

Remanded in custody until the day after the local body election - convicted on immigration charges from 2005.

Polled 159 votes.

Jailed for two years on the 2005 charges.

2008

Stood unsuccessfully for Palmerston North electorate. Lost fraud conviction appeal and returned to prison. An application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court was denied in March 2009.

2010

Again stood for Palmerston North Mayor, came last.

Surrendered passport while awaiting trial after being accused of punching a court bailiff trying to confiscate a van for unpaid debts.

2013

Stands for Hamilton mayoralty while on bail.

Polled 743 votes.

2014

Judge Les Atkins rules Chatha's trial on a charge of assault can not go ahead due to the death of Chatha's father, Muhammod Shafi Chatha. Muhammod Chatha was to give evidence at his son's trial.

- Stuff