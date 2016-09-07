New environment rules could stop boaties from going over the side in Marlborough Sounds

DEREK FLYNN/stuff.co.nz Experienced Sailor Ian Logan speaking about new rules for discharging effluent from boats.

Most boaties do it, but taking a leak over the side could soon be banned in much of the Marlborough Sounds.

Boat owners in the region are peeved at a proposal to push them further from shore before they can dump their untreated sewage.

Ian Logan, who lives on his boat Eluder, said peeing into the sea was common practice among sailors, and humans were no different to the scores of animals using the ocean as their bathroom.

DEREK FLYNN/FAIRFAX NZ Boat-owner Ian Logan, pictured at the Waikawa Marina, says proposed discharge restrictions in the Marlborough Environment Plan are ridiculous.

The new rule, part of the draft Marlborough Environment Plan, means boaties would have to be a kilometre from shore, rather than 500 metres, before discharging untreated waste.

"What's the issue with pissing over the side?" Logan said. "How many fish, birds, seals, whales are there? We're no different."

The 68-year-old, who started sailing at the age of 3, said his boat had a toilet and a holding drum which he emptied into the outer Sounds.

The twisted coastline meant finding a spot 1km from land was next to impossible in many parts of the Sounds.

"When you've got to go, you've got to go, it's human nature," Logan said.

"Out here where would be more than 1km away from land either side, if you're out in the middle you've got strong tides running which are going to dissipate it anyway."

Fellow boat owner Pete Willetts, who moored his boat at the Picton Marina, said instead of changing the distance, the council should focus on making sure all boats had holding tanks.

"At the moment there's a lot of boats without holding tanks, and they're just discharging straight into the sea," he said.

"If you limit the area, by increasing the distance from shore, it's only going to leave a few places where people can legally discharge, so everyone will be doing it in the same place."

The proposed rules, which came under the Coastal Marine Zone section of the plan, also included a 1km restriction for the discharge of untreated sewage near marine farms.

Marlborough District Council environmental policy manager Pere Hawes said the rules were included in the plan to address the concerns of groups such as iwi and marine farmers regarding the discharge of waste in the Sounds.

If they were included in the final plan they would not take effect until 2022, to allow time for more pump-out facilities to be provided for boaties to discharge their waste, he said.

Waikawa Boating Club members said the council had not provided any scientific evidence that the changes would improve water quality.

Commodore Chris Webb said the club made a submission on the plan because members would like to see more discussion before the changes were implemented.

"We're not against anything that's going to improve the water quality of the Sounds, but we haven't seen any good science to support any changes to the rules and regulations that exist currently," he said.

As far as he was aware, there were only three pump-out stations - at the Waikawa, Picton and Havelock marinas - so the new rules would cut back where boats could dispose of their waste.

Waikawa Boating Club rear commodore mooring and assets Paul Williams said the proposed regulations were not practical.

"We agree that water quality is important, but we want something that is manageable and workable for everyone," he said.

Boaties without holding tanks, or whose holding tanks were full, would have to make long trips back to land, or further away from the shore to find places they could discharge, he said.

"If you're way out in the Sounds and your holding tank is full, depending on the boat it might be a day trip to come back in and go all the way out again."

The submission from the Waikawa Boating Club on the plan said the council had not adequately justified the extension, and the rules should also include a list of permitted activities with reference to national regulations.

These were set out in the Resource Management (Marine Pollution) Regulations 1998, which established a national standard for the discharge of untreated sewage of at least 500m from the coastline.

