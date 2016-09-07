Tourists 'borrowed' dinghy to take photos, were swept into middle of Lake Wanaka

Two tourists had only a willow branch for a paddle after they were swept into the middle of an Otago lake in a plastic dinghy.

Harbourmaster Marty Black said the couple apparently saw the boat when they were at Glendhu Bay, Lake Wanaka.

They decided to "borrow" it to go a short distance offshore to take photographs, he said.

"With no lifejackets or safety gear at all, they were quickly blown offshore by the strong southerly."

The Glendhu Bay Motor Camp manager noticed the pair, from Central America, drifting in the area between Sandspit and Fernburn.

​He realised they were in trouble and alerted a local worker, who happened to have a boat nearby and rescued them, Black said.

It appeared the pair were in the dinghy for around 20 minutes before they were rescued and brought back to shore, "wet, cold and frightened".

"They were incredibly lucky that they didn't capsize and drown," Black said.

"Even though it sounds like they only meant to go out and take a few pictures, this was a recipe for disaster."

