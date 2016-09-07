$1m Lotto won in Tauranga, Powerball jackpot rises to $9m

One lucky person has won a $1 million windfall in Tauranga.

A lucky Lotto player in Tauranga is $1 million richer, after winning Wednesday night's first division draw.

The winning ticket was sold at the city's Gate Pa Superette.

Powerball was not struck, and it rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot would be $9 million.

Strike Four also rolled over, and would be worth $200,000 for Saturday night's draw.

Anyone who bought their ticket at the Tauranga shop was encouraged to write their name on the back and check the ticket as soon as possible.

- Stuff