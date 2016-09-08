Juror discharged in Colin Craig High Court defamation trial

SUPPLIED Colin Craig and Rachel MacGregor, his former press secretary.

A juror has been discharged in the defamation trial against Conservative Party leader Colin Craig.

He was discharged after alerting Justice Sarah Katz to the fact he knew one of the witnesses.

The trial will now continue with a jury of 11.

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ NZ Taxpayers Union executive director Jordan Williams has taken former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig to court over defamation claims.

"[The juror] quite responsibly raised with me an issue of concern that he realised late yesterday that he in fact did know one of the witnesses in this case," Justice Katz told the remaining jurors in the High Court at Auckland on Thursday morning.

The juror had not initially recognised the name on the list of witnesses as it was his full formal name, not the nickname under which he was more commonly known.

DAVID WHITE/FAIRFAX NZ Former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig is defending a defamation claim against him.

Katz said the matter was "nothing to be concerned about" and "business as usual".

​Taxpayers Union founder Jordan Williams will be cross-examined on Thursday morning.

Williams has taken a defamation case against Craig over nearly two million brochures Craig is alleged to have distributed to the media and millions of homes in 2015.

Craig also held a press conference to label Williams a liar and claim he was part of a coordinated attack to remove him from leadership.

Craig is alleged to have lashed out after Williams contacted members of the Conservative Party to warn them about Craig's "inappropriate actions" towards former party press secretary Rachel MacGregor.

Earlier this week, Williams told the court he was left feeling "disturbed" after MacGregor detailed the alleged sexual harassment by Craig, her then-boss.

His alleged actions led to her abrupt resignation before the general election in 2014.

Craig allegedly attempted to woo MacGregor through a series of steamy text messages, poems, and late-night missives detailing his desire to kiss her and praising her body and clothes.

Craig has consistently denied these claims.

The jury trial in front of Justice Sarah Katz has been set down for five weeks.

