Homes without power as wintry storm brings gales, snow and heavy rain

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff.co.nz Severe gales blew a tree from Eliza's Manor on Bealey onto Bealey Ave in Christchurch. It blocked both two lanes heading west.

Just over 1000 homes in the Greater Christchurch area remain without power after heavy rain and severe gales knocked over trees, threw trampolines over streets and injured at least two people.

A cold front moving up the country brought a sudden blast of winter back to Canterbury on Wednesday afternoon.

Is the weather wild where you are? Send your newstips, photos and video to newstips@stuff.co.nz

JOSEPH JOHNSON/FAIRFAXNZ Strong winds blew knocked over a tree from Eliza's Manor onto Bealey Ave, blocking the two westbound lanes.

Two people were injured when strong winds smashed a tree onto their car near Tai Tapu, south of Christchurch.

The pair suffered moderate injuries and were taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Fierce winds cut power, topple trees as wild weather moves north

KARL ARGYLE Snow on the ground in the Queenstown suburb of Frankton on Wednesday night.

Up to 3400 homes were without power late Wednesday as the winds toppled trees and knocked vegetation onto power lines in the Selwyn district, Banks Peninsula, and the Christchurch suburbs of Mt Pleasant, Belfast, Harewood and Bishopdale.

Power had been restored to many, but 1053 homes remained without power at 6am on Thursday.

Multiple trees were also knocked over in Christchurch, blocking several inner-city intersections.

City firefighters were called to 35 jobs, most for fallen trees, between 6.30pm and 9pm on Wednesday.

The strongest gusts were recorded on Banks Peninsula and the Port Hills, reaching 160kmh at times. Wind chills reached -7 degrees Celsius in those areas, and the temperature dropped as low at -10C in Canterbury's high country.

Road snowfall warnings remain in place for the South Island's alpine passes, with up to 20 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate on Porters Pass (State Highway 73), with the heaviest falls still to come Thursday morning, and up to 15cm on the Lewis Pass (SH 7) by 9pm.

Lesser amounts of snow are expected to continue falling over Arthur's Pass (SH 73), and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH 1).

Arthur's Pass, Porters Pass and the Lewis Pass are closed to towing vehicles, and chains are essential for other motorists.

The road between Milford Sound and Te Anau (SH 94) is closed because of snow. An update is expected about 7.30am.

Flooding has been reported between Queenstown and Lumsden (SH 6), with water from Diggers Creek covering both lanes. The road remains open, but motorists are urged to take care.

Strong wind warnings are still in place for SH 1 from Oamaru to Gore, SH 1 from Timaru to Glenavy, SH 8 from Timaru to Omarama, SH 80 from Twizel to Mt Cook, and SH 87 from Kyeburn to Outram.

Most of Canterbury's ski fields will be closed on Thursday, including Mt Hutt, Porters, and Cheeseman. Craigieburn and Broken River are on hold for now.

In Christchurch, the rain has eased on Thursday morning, but is set to continue through much of the day. The strong, cold southwesterly winds are also expected to ease.

- Stuff