Winter blast: Storm brings gales, snow and heavy rain

Spring has officially sprung but you wouldn't know it in Wellington as hail, wind, rain and even snow hammer the capital.

The last-gasp of winter is continuing to make itself felt over much of the country, with damaging winds, squally hail showers and a dumping of snow.

A landslide hit a building in Milford Sound at 10.18am on Thursday, but no-one was injured or trapped.

The building was a storage building near the Milford Sound Visitor Centre. An emergency response team had attended, along with fire crews from Te Anau.

The storm that appeared suddenly on Wednesday has created havoc on roads and highways – particularly at Coronet Peak, where the road was closed for a time to clear a traffic backlog stretching over 8 kilometres.

Gales created a an average 6 metre swell in Cook Strait on Thursday, which leaving both passenger and freight sailings in the lurch.

Gale force winds and snow closed roads with many people left without power this morning in the lower North Island.

Snow flurries have been reported in the capital, which has also received a smattering of hail.

Two people were injured when strong winds smashed a tree onto their car near Tai Tapu, south of Christchurch, about 8.20pm on Wednesday. They were taken to Christchurch Hospital suffering moderate injuries.

The extreme weather has prompted Wellington police to ask motorists to delay non-essential travel.

RHYS CHAMBERLAIN/FAIRFAX NZ Snow turned Arrowtown into a magical looking place on Thursday.

A new warning has been issued to motorists by NZTA, who advise icy conditions could close the Rimutaka Hill Road again today if the weather worsens. It reopened at 10am, but anyone travelling over the hill is advised to keep an eye on NZTA's website and social media channels for updates.

POWER CUTS FOR WINDY WELLINGTON

Hail, snow and high winds have swept through New Zealand

Wellington woke from a blustery night when southerly winds reached 105kmh at Wellington Airport and 133kmh at the high peak of Mt Kaukau, MetService meteorologist April Clark said.

Gusts up to 120kmh were forecast for Wellington and coastal Wairarapa on Thursday but winds should slowly ease later.

A Wellington Electricity spokesman said 20 streets in Pauatahanui, along the Paekakariki Hill Rd, and Whitby were without power.

MetService Snow on top of the Rimutaka Hill Rd at 8am on Thursday morning.

Lines were down in Pt Howard near Eastbourne and fault crews were on their way to assess the extent of the outages.

A fallen tree had taken out power lines in the Lower Hutt suburb of Belmont, while their were also outages in nearby Stokes Valley.

Power cuts are affecting bus services between Lyall Bay and Kilbirnie. Buses are not running but have been replaced by shuttles, no services have been cancelled so far.

Sean Hogan somehow managed to keep hold off his notepad as he reported from a Wellington beach.

The temperature at 7am was 4.8 degrees Celsius in Wellington, but felt like -1C, according to the Metservice.

Snow would fall to 300 metres above sea level in the hills around Wellington on Thursday.

A severe weather warning is in place for gale southwesterlies in Wellington and Wairarapa, where winds could damage unsecured structures and make driving dangerous, MetService warned.

QUEENSTOWN LAKES DISTRICT COUNCIL Snow falls on the Crown Range road between Queenstown and Wanaka.

FERRY SAILINGS CANCELLED

Wellington harbour master Mike Pryce confirmed all Cook Strait ferries have been cancelled by a swell of up to 10 metres.

All sailings of Wellington's East by West Ferry have been replaced by shuttles on Thursday morning.

Kiwirail cancels Cook Strait ferry sailings because of 10 metre swells.

Don't be fooled by the ferry cruising around Wellington Harbour. Eagle-eyed Wellingtonians who have spotted the Interislander Kaitaki, rest assured - it's not crossing the Cook Strait anytime soon.



Harbourmaster Mike Pryce explains it's still too "lumpy" out there for sailings and the Kaitaki is circling the harbour waiting for a plateau, as conditions will make docking the ferry a bumpy ride.



Swells reached their greatest heights last night, Pryce says.



The wave rider buoy at Baring Head that measures the Strait's wave heights for the Harbourmaster and Ships clocked a maximum 10 metre swell at 10pm Wednesday – the average was around 6m.



The swells are dying down slightly, but Pryce advises it is unlikely conditions will permit Strait sailings today. And not so much because it's too dangerous: "The ships aren't going to sink but it would be very uncomfortable for passengers - they'll be sick."

CANTERBURY HOUSEHOLDS WITHOUT POWER

About 1700 homes around Canterbury are still without power, down from 3400 late on Wednesday. Winds toppled trees and knocked vegetation onto power lines in the Selwyn district, Banks Peninsula, and the Christchurch suburbs of Mt Pleasant, Belfast, Harewood and Bishopdale.

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ Waves lash Owhiro Bay on Wellington's South Coast.

Rob Jamieson, chief executive of lines company Orion, said emergency crews worked through the night to fix critical faults.

"[They] were, at times, hampered by the intensity of the wind and this still remains an issue," he said.

"We will continue to work as quickly and safely as we can in difficult conditions. The power cuts are scattered across our network, so it takes some time to find and fix each fault, particularly in the rural areas."

Horizontal hail belting through Welli whilst we wait on the tarmac for a free gate, as for my connecting flight...

A further update is expected about 1pm.

The strongest gales were recorded on Banks Peninsula and the Port Hills, reaching hurricane-strength gusts of 160kmh at times. Wind chills reached -7C in those areas, and the temperature dropped as low at -10C in Canterbury's high country.

A Christchurch Transport Operations Centre spokesman said traffic was flowing well, but motorists needed to take extra care due to debris and trees on roads across the city.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff.co.nz Severe gales blew a tree from Eliza's Manor on Bealey onto Bealey Ave in Christchurch. It blocked both two lanes heading west.

"Work sites across the city have fences down and traffic cones across the road. Also, traffic signals may be down on some intersections and temporary traffic signs may be misaligned," he said.

"We would ask that all road users take extra care and drive to the conditions."

The Christchurch Gondola was closed on Thursday due to "inclement weather", a message on their answering machine said.

SUPPLIED The 6m swell, as seen from Owhiro Bay, will mean all Cook Strait ferries are cancelled - possibly for three days.

City firefighters were called to 35 jobs, most for fallen trees, between 6.30pm and 9pm on Wednesday.

Storm-related incidents continued to tie up emergency services on Thursday morning. Fire service spokesman Tim Reynolds said power lines were down near the Rolleston Fire Station, southwest of the city, while strong winds had also damaged power lines outside Hornby Auto Surgery on Shands Rd, causing them to spark.

Fire crews secured both scenes, while power companies isolated the sites to ensure public safety.

SUPPLIED Brrr. There was a bit of difference between the temperature in Wellington and what it actually felt like on Thursday morning.

Further south, power was out in the Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park village.

Department of Conservation community senior ranger Shirley Slatter said power was out in the whole village. ​

The village was used to power outages. All of the big businesses had generators, while all residents had contingency plans, such as gas burners to cook, she said.

REBECCA DEW A trampoline flew over a fence in Shirley, Christchurch. It was among several blown about in Wednesday's gales.

SNOWFALL WARNINGS FOR DRIVERS

Road snowfall warnings remain in place for the South Island's alpine passes, with more snow expected in some places, including up to 20cm of snow on Porters Pass (State Highway 73) on Thursday morning.

State Highway 73 (Arthur's Pass) and SH7 between the Hanmer Springs turnoff and Springs Junction (Lewis Pass) is closed due to ice and snow, as is SH87 from Kyeburn to Outram.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/Stuff.co.nz Botched salvage attempt of catamaran capsized off Dunedin's Macandrew Bay

Chains are essential over the Rahu between Springs Junction and Reefton (SH7), and on Porters Pass (SH73). Both roads were closed to towing vehicles.

SH6 between Queenstown and Lumsden is affected by flooding, with water from Diggers Creek Bridge covering both lanes. Road users are advised to take extra care.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/FAIRFAXNZ Strong winds blew knocked over a tree from Eliza's Manor onto Bealey Ave, blocking the two westbound lanes.

A strong wind warning remains in place for SH8 from Alexandra to Roxburgh. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists should take extra care.

SNOW FALLS...WHERE IT USUALLY DOES

Queenstown and Arrowtown residents woke to widespread snow on Thursday morning, with roads around Arrowtown, Dalefield, Lower Shotover and Arrow Junction affected.

Fearless Lowry Bay drivers battle wild Wellington weather, thrashing waves on coastal road.

Queenstown Lakes District Council roading contractor Downer used snowploughs and grit trucks to clear roads while chains were needed on the top of the Crown Range, between Queenstown and Wanaka.

Queenstown and Arrowtown schools closed until 11.45am. Most were due to be closed anyway due to a teachers' meeting in Queenstown to discuss proposed bulk funding for schools.

The runway at Queenstown Airport was clear but flights were on hold due to ongoing sleety showers.

KARL ARGYLE Snow on the ground in the Queenstown suburb of Frankton on Wednesday night.

Skifields are celebrating a massive dump of spring snow in the last two days – 45cm at Coronet Peak and over 50cm at The Remarkables.

Coronet Peak was on hold for a short time on Thursday while the road was cleared of 8km of traffic.

Police said due to extensive snowfall, large numbers of people were heading towards the ski fields.

The freezing southerly has brought snow to the more elevated suburbs of the capital.

The Remarkables was closed as staff were unable to get to the top of the road and needed to undertake avalanche control.

Nearby Cardrona was open with about 15cm of new snow, but many lifts were on hold as unsettled weather continues.

Most of Canterbury's ski fields were closed on Thursday, including Mt Hutt, Porters, Cheeseman, Craigieburn and Broken River.

#Wellington weather on slow-mo is always a bit of fun.

