Storm sweeps over NZ: in video and pictures gallery video

The freezing southerly has brought snow to the more elevated suburbs of the capital.

Much of New Zealand has been plunged back into winter, as a polar blast storms in bringing wind, rain and snow.

The cold southerly has brought with it a dusting of snow on the Port Hills.
The Wanaka mountains under a snow cloud.
The high tide didn’t stop some determined motorists driving along Marine Drive.

Waves lash Owhiro Bay on Wellington's South Coast.
Sean Hogan somehow managed to keep hold off his notepad as he reported from a Wellington beach.

Snow in Arrowtown.
MetService's camera shows snow on the Rimutaka Hill Rd, which has been closed.

Hail in Wellington on Wednesday morning.

The 6m swell, as seen from Owhiro Bay, will mean all Cook Strait ferries are cancelled - possibly for three days.

The cold front blasting the country feels a lot colder due to bitter winds, MetService’s Georgina Griffiths says.

A dusting in Arrowtown.
The strong southerly sweeping the country has toppled trees with gusts of up to 160km/h.

Large waves slam into Wellington's South Coast on Thursday.
NZTA's traffic camera shows snow on the State Highway 1 Desert Rd at day break on Thursday.
Snow in Arrowtown.
Wellington weather cam captures almost 10m waves rolling in as gales pound capital

special offers