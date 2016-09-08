Landslide hits Milford Sound building

TIM HOLLAND/DOC A storage building has been badly damaged by a landslide in Milford Sound.

A building was left badly damaged after a landslide in Milford Sound.

Milford Sound Development Authority general manager Tim Holland said there had been just one landslide, not three, as reported earlier by police.

"It hit a storage shed," Holland said.

Police said reports of the landslide near the Milford Sound visitor centre came in at 10.18am on Thursday.

The area had since been "isolated and secured", a spokeswoman said.

"We can confirm there are no injuries and no people are trapped," she said.

A wider view of the landslide. Photo: TIM HOLLAND/DOC

A Discover Milford Sound Information Centre and Cafe staff member said she did not see or hear the landslide.

"We've had customers coming in talking about it, but nothing concrete.

"We are still open. It's business as usual for us."

Department of Conservation (DOC) senior ranger Kate Hebblethwaite said DOC staff were working with the Milford Development Authority, which manages infrastructure in the area.

The landslide brought down rocks and trees onto the building.

A Fire Service spokesman confirmed a crew of firefighters were on site, with two more volunteer crews on the way from Te Anau.

The Milford Rd (State Highway 94) had been closed on Thursday morning due to the risk of avalanche.

It reopened about 9.40am, with the NZ Transport Agency describing the avalanche risk as "low".

- Stuff