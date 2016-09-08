Coronet Peak blocked as keen skiers race to get to snow

Rhys Chamberlain Snow and the hoards of people flooding to Coronet Peak forced its access road to close for a time on Thursday.

A combination of a large dump of drifting snow and hoards of people heading to Coronet Peak caused a chaotic Thursday morning at the Queenstown skifield.

The access road was closed for a short time about 9.45am as police tried to clear up to 8 kilometres of traffic.

Dunedin man Tom Gardner got "about halfway" up the access road before making the decision to turn around about 10.30am due to "enormous queues" of cars almost at a stand-still.

JAMES ALLAN/SUPPLIED The line up of vehicles trying to get up Coronet Peak Rd.

Gardner and his family decided to return to Queenstown and get on a ski bus, which he felt would be faster.

READ MORE:

* Live: Wild weather sweeps across New Zealand

* Homes without power as wintry storm brings gales, snow and heavy rain

* Landslide hits Milford Sound building

Diago Frank, of Queenstown, said it took him 40 minutes just to get from town to the bottom of Coronet Peak, a journey that would normally take about 5 minutes.

Rhys Chamberlain Snow and the hoards of people flooding to Coronet Peak forced some drivers to turn around and go back after its access road closed for a time on Thursday.

"They were just opening the road when I got to the bottom.

"I don't know how much work [Coronet Peak staff] did overnight [to get the road clear]," Frank said.

Photographer James Allan was travelling up the road in a bus and said traffic was inching forward slowly.

Rhys Chamberlain The view from halfway up the Coronet Peak access road on Thursday.

"No one knows what's going on. There's cars turning around in the middle of the road," he said.

A Coronet peak employee directing traffic at the bottom of the hill said drivers could expect more than an hour delay before finally getting up the road and into a park.

Staff were letting 100 cars into its seven carparks at a time, which was making it even slower, he said.

Rhys Chamberlain Drivers stop to fit chains amid the chaos on Coronet Peak on Thursday.

The road reopened about 11.30am.

The Police have closed the Coronet Peak road to clear an 8km long traffic jam. — QLDC (@QueenstownLakes) September 7, 2016

NZSki CEO Paul Anderson said they now had it "under control" and the road was fully open again.

Alice Gallaway Debbie Jamieson Alice Gallaway Rhys Chamberlain Rhys Chamberlain Rhys Chamberlain RHYS CHAMBERLAIN/FAIRFAX NZ Debbie Jamieson A Wakatipu Basin garden, near Queenstown, under snow on Thursday morning. The Frankton Arm after an overnight snowfall in Queenstown. Bob the Cairn Terrier arrived inside with snow dags after his morning run near Queenstown. Snow turned Arrowtown into a magical looking place on Thursday. Snow turned Arrowtown into a magical looking place on Thursday. Snow turned Arrowtown into a magical looking place on Thursday. Snow turned Arrowtown into a magical looking place on Thursday. It was still snowing at about 6am near the entrance to Queenstown Airport. 1 of 8 « Previous « Previous Next » Next »

"It was a really difficult morning," Anderson said.

"We had crews working all night to try and get things cleared.

"We knew the storm was coming but usually it doesn't drift as much as it has."

Anderson said strong winds kept pushing snow back into the carparks, which was the main issue.

"With the drifting snow, it makes it very difficult."

A decision was made early to close The Remarkables and with Queenstown schools closed and the Crown Range access hampered by snow, all the skiers flooded to Coronet Peak, Anderson said.

That, combined with the road issues, made for a "really difficult morning", he said.

Skifields are celebrating the massive dump of snow over the last two days – 45cm at Coronet Peak and over 50cm at The Remarkables.

The Remarkables remained closed though, as staff were unable to get to the top of the road on Thursday morning, and later had to undertake avalanche control work.

Nearby Cardrona was open with about 15cm of new snow, but many lifts were on hold as the unsettled weather continued.

Queenstown and Arrowtown residents woke to widespread snow, with roads around Arrowtown, Dalefield, Lower Shotover and Arrow Junction affected.

There was 5cm to 10cm snow at the deepest areas near Arrow Junction.

Queenstown Lakes District Council roading contractor Downer used snowploughs and grit trucks to clear roads, while chains were essential earlier in the morning on the top of the Crown Range, between Queenstown and Wanaka.

Queenstown and Arrowtown schools were closed until 11.45am. Most were due to be closed anyway due to a teachers' meeting in Queenstown to discuss proposed bulk funding for schools.

The first plane landed at Queenstown Airport after flights were put on hold due to ongoing sleety showers. Delays are still expected.

- Stuff