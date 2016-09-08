Owner's fear after nitric acid stolen from Otago company

NZ POLICE Nitric Acid

A business owner fears a dangerous chemical stolen from her property will be "used for something it shouldn't be".

Burglars made off with four containers of potentially lethal nitric acid from a Wingatui Rd property, near Mosgiel in Otago, on Monday night.

The owner of the hydroponic company hit by the burglary did not want her name or the name of her company published in case it made her a further target.

"If nitric acid isn't handled correctly it can be highly dangerous," she said.

"It won't burn straight away, but give it 30 seconds and you will know about it."

The burglars took four containers of the chemical from a full pallet inside the business, and it remained unclear if they knew what they were stealing.

"They may have thought it was engine oil."

The burglars also stole a Husqvarna chainsaw, Hitachi electric chainsaw, pairs of chainsaw chaps, and other electric tools, valued at $15,000.

"Our biggest concern is that [the nitric acid] is used for something it shouldn't be," the business owner said.

She understood it could be used in the production of methamphetamine.

Dunedin police warned anyone coming into contact with the 20 litre black plastic containers of poisonous nitric acid to be extremely careful.

Police were concerned the thieves were at serious risk of harming themselves.

In a statement, police said the intruders cut a padlock on a gate to access the property.

The stolen nitric acid was usually used in hydroponics, with the containers clearly labelled as acid and with safety warnings on them.

Staff using the chemical had to use highly protective gear when handling it.

Police believed more than one offender was involved in the burglary due to the amount of property stolen.

Michael Beasley, medical toxicologist with the National Poisons Centre, said nitric acid was corrosive in high concentrations. The effects of contact could include skin burns and severe eye injury, he said.

Nitric acid also forms fumes, which are a hazardous to the airways. Symptoms include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, headache, nausea and vomiting.

Anyone with information os asked to ring Dunedin police on 03 471 4800 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who may have been affected by coming into contact with the acid should contact the National Poisons Centre on 0800 764 766.

- Stuff