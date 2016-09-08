Delays on Auckland Harbour Bridge after wanted man jumps off bridge into water

A man wanted by Auckland police has jumped off the Auckland Harbour Bridge into the water.

The incident caused delays on the bridge after the man left his vehicle blocking the left lane, heading north.

Police said they were notified just after 11am on Thursday that a man who had been wanted by police for some time, had gone to a North Shore address and stolen a car and money from a woman known to him.

He failed to stop for police and a pursuit began.

Police said it appeared the man had stopped his car on the bridge and jumped off the side. He was rescued by a police boat, and his condition was not known.

