Man who died after Auckland Harbour Bridge jump had been wanted by police

JASON DORDAY/Stuff.co.nz Inspector Trevor Beggs talks to media after a wanted man trying to evade the police jumped from the Auckland Harbour Bridge and died.

Multiple police cars, police boats and a police helicopter had been pursuing a 31-year-old wanted man when he jumped to his death off the highest point of the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Police were notified just after 11am on Thursday that a man, who had four warrants out for his arrest, had gone to a North Shore house and stolen a car and money from a woman he knew and who was thought to have been a former partner.

Inspector Trevor Beggs spoke to media later on Thursday, saying the man's next of kin had been advised of his death but he could not be named until wider family had been spoken to.

SIMON MAUDE/FAIRFAX NZ A wanted man jumped off the Auckland Harbour Bridge into the water.

Did you see the incident? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

The police chase began on the North Shore near Esmonde Road and continued through the suburbs of Parnell, Newmarket, Mt Eden and Mt Albert.

At Parnell, the driver rammed two police cars. No officers were injured in that incident.

He then travelled to Newmarket, where Beggs said police abandoned the pursuit because of the way the man was driving and the risk to members of the public.

The Eagle Helicopter took over and observed the car from the air.

The vehicle travelled to Mt Eden and onto Mt Albert and then onto the north-western motorway at Te Atatu.

The fleeing driver headed back towards the city and the pursuit resumed as he travelled back towards the North Shore.

At the highest point of the Auckland Harbour Bridge, the driver stopped his car, ran from the vehicle and immediately jumped over the railing.

Three police cars were just behind him when he jumped.

Beggs said it was unclear if it was an attempted suicide but the man did stop at the highest point of the harbour bridge.

Incident on AKL Hbr Bridge has left two lanes northbound blocked. Merge right to middle lanes & #ExpectDelays ^TP pic.twitter.com/ecYkMQav3l — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 8, 2016

Police boats were already in position under the bridge when he jumped. They reached him shortly after he hit the water but attempts at CPR were unsuccessful.

Beggs did not comment on what the four warrants for arrest were for.

The entire pursuit lasted about 40-45 minutes, Beggs said.

Police said officers from the police boat Deodar pulled the man from the water and performed CPR on him as they travelled to the Marine Rescue Centre in Mechanics Bay.

Once there medics from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter base helped with medical support.

The incident caused delays on the bridge after the man left his vehicle blocking the left lane, heading north.

The New Zealand Transport Agency warned of the event just after midday, saying the two left lanes northbound were blocked.

The lanes were reopened just after 12.30pm.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will review what happened.

- Stuff.co.nz