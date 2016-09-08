Wanted man dies after jumping off Auckland Harbour Bridge into water

SIMON MAUDE/FAIRFAX NZ A wanted man jumped off the Auckland Harbour Bridge into the water.

A man wanted by Auckland police has died after jumping off the Auckland Harbour Bridge into the water.

Police said they were notified just after 11am on Thursday that a man, who had been wanted by police for some time, had gone to a North Shore address and stolen a car and money from a woman known to him.

Did you see the incident? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

He failed to stop for police and a pursuit began.

Police said it appeared the man had stopped his car on the bridge and jumped off the side.

He was rescued by a police boat but it was too late, police said in a statement.

"Officers from the police Deodar boat pulled the man from the water and performed CPR on him as they travelled to the Marine Rescue Centre in Mechanics Bay, once there medics from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter base assisted with medical support but the man was pronounced deceased.

"Police are now in the process of contacting and advising the man's next of kin and because of this, are not able to release his name at this time."

The incident caused delays on the bridge after the man left his vehicle blocking the left lane, heading north.

The New Zealand Transport Agency warned of the event just after midday, saying the two left lanes northbound were blocked.

Incident on AKL Hbr Bridge has left two lanes northbound blocked. Merge right to middle lanes & #ExpectDelays ^TP pic.twitter.com/ecYkMQav3l — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 8, 2016

The lanes were reopened just after 12.30pm but congestion was expected to remain for some time.

- Stuff.co.nz