Death of Palmerston North man the result of a combination of drugs and alcohol

The death of a Palmerston North man who consumed a combination of drugs and alcohol has been found to have been accidental.

A report by Coroner Carla na Nagara has determined that Richard Francis Baxter McLean's death on January 26, 2013 was due to multiple drug toxicity from the effects of drugs and alcohol.

A toxicological test performed on McLean showed the presence of methadone, aripiprazole, quetiapine, citalopram, diazepam, tetrahydrocannabinol and alcohol in his blood.

na Nagara said there was no evidence to suggest he had intended his death and, as such, she considered it to have been accidental.

She said the 48-year-old had been staying at a friend's property in Bainesse, Manawatu.

Friend Aaron Jarvis arrived at the property on January 25 where he saw McLean drinking cider and reading a paper.

Jarvis said he had known McLean for 15 years and knew he had struggled with alcoholism and drink driving.

Ripeka Fluerty, who occupied the property, arrived home shortly after with two friends, Barry Huff and Kaylene Green. She said they then began drinking together.

During the evening McLean used synthetic cannabis and Fluerty said she also saw him holding a bottle cap she recognised as being from a methadone bottle.

McLean then left the property with Green to buy more alcohol and cigarettes in Palmerston North.

While in Palmerston North Green said she believed McLean may have taken some valium, also known as diazepam.

After getting lost Green was picked up by her partner, Dion Te Whaiti, who said McLean was "really pissed or stoned and was asleep in the ute on the passenger side".

On the drive back to Bainesse, Te Whaiti said he could not wake McLean up.

Green noted McLean's "mouth was frothy and he was tense".

They left McLean parked in his ute at Bainesse School and called a friend to tell him where they could find McLean.

At about 4am McLean was picked up by Jarvis.

He fell out of the ute when the door was opened but Jarvis described him as "coherent" and "he knew who I was".

They returned to the property on Bainesse Rd where McLean was put on the couch to sleep.

About 7am Fluerty got up and said McLean made a grunting sound when she shook him and was not cold to touch, but was otherwise unresponsive.

She texted Jarvis about concerns she had an hour later.

Jarvis arrived about 8.15am and assessed McLean, who had become completely unresponsive.

Fluerty called an ambulance and Jarvis performed CPR on McLean with the guidance of a 111 operator.

The Fire Service took over when they arrived, but McLean could not be revived.

McLean's blood alcohol limit was 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres, which would have put him at the legal limit for driving.

However, the concentration of methadone in his system was 0.4 milligrams per litre.

Because McLean was not on the methadone programme, Dr Kate White said he was unlikely to have a tolerance for methadone and would have been more susceptible to its depressant effect on the central nervous system.

White's opinion was the cause of death was multiple drug toxicity from the effects of all the drugs and alcohol combined.

Na Nagara said McLean was not in the methadone programme, but Green was.

She ruled the methadone that contributed to his death had come from Green's bag, as he would have had access to it throughout the evening.

However, she made no ruling on how he obtained the methadone.

The Coroner noted in her findings that the evidence solely from Green's statement was given in chambers, so it had not been cross-examined.

She said she was treating it with caution as Green was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the event.

- Stuff