Whale gets up close and personal at Kaikoura beach

Levi's Pedal Kayaks Kaikoura This whale was hugging the coast at Kaikoura.

Life almost imitated art when a whale narrowly avoided being "beached as" in Kaikoura on Thursday morning.

Kaikoura man Levi O'Connor can see the ocean from his home and said his brother had noticed the whale from afar.

He raced to Kaikoura Beach, just off the town's main street, with phone in hand about 9am.

LEVI'S PEDAL KAYAKS KAIKOURA Fish in the waves at Kaikoura beach on Wednesday.

"It came right in and I couldn't believe my eyes," he said.



"I didn't know what to do and my heart was just going for it.

"I reckon it was in knee-deep water and I could have touched it if I wanted to."

O'Connor, the owner of Levi's Pedal Kayaks Kaikoura, said the whale "sort of beached itself" before returning to deeper waters.

The 27-year-old said he had seen four whales this year but they were "usually hanging off shore" a few hundred metres out.

"Never have I seen a whale so close to shore," he said.

"It was a big one - it definitely wasn't no small whale.

"I had no idea what type of whale it was but people have seen the video and said it's probably a Southern Right Whale."

O'Connor said some people had asked for size measurements for scientific research on the species.

This was not the first ocean experience O'Connor was lucky enough to witness.

O'Connor snapped a photograph from his surf break on Wednesday with a large school of fish visible through the waves. "I looked out to see a ridiculous amount of fish, I've never seen fish like that," he said. "It's been a hectic last few days."

- The Marlborough Express