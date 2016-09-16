If councils spent more money on public transport, would we spend less time stuck in traffic?

BEVAN READ/stuff.co.nz Waikato native Brooke Bath takes on Auckland's Northern Motorway commute.

Councils spend lots on transport. Many spend hundreds of dollars per ratepayer. And yet, most of us still drive to work, choosing traffic delays and parking headaches over a ride in the bus or train.

Why? As voting papers for local elections hit mailboxes our the country, we ask if councils could do any better at easing congestion in our major cities.



HAVE CAR, WILL DRIVE

What is the quickest commute? Start Rolleston - Christchurch 39.4kph 0:44:41 Kaiapoi - Christchurch 24.9kph 0:55:41 Lower Hutt - Wellington 26.7kph 1:00:13 Porirua - Wellington 21.6kph 1:07:23 Waitakere - Auckland 20.8kph 0:58:56 North Shore - Auckland 23.5kph 0:56:54 Start

When our reporters hit the road at peak time in some of the main centres, they discovered commuter reality in 2016: Traffic is moving slower than ever and the situation is worst in Auckland.

On census day in 2013, more than 70 per cent of people who travelled to work around the country drove a private or company car, truck, or van.

In Hawke's Bay and Northland, 67 per cent drove a private car to work.

The lowest proportion was in the Wellington region, where 48 per cent were commuting by car.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT, FTW

Wellington's relatively low proportion of car commuters is almost certainly related to a corresponding rise in alternative ways of getting to work.

DAVID WHITE/FAIRFAX NZ Wellingtonians are lucky they live in a city where walking is an easy commute for many.

Between 2001 and 2013, there was a 36 per cent rise in the number of 'journey to work' trips made by 'active modes', like walking or biking.

Trips by public transport jumped 20 per cent compared with a 5 per cent increase in car journeys. The population increased by 11 per cent over that time.

CAPITAL IDEAS

JARED NICOLL/FAIRFAX NZ The upgrading of the rail system has been a huge investment for the Wellington Regional Council.

Wellington's public transport bonanza is supported by its geography but it's also a reflection of investment.

More than 80 per cent of the region's population lives within 500 metres of a bus stop, train station or ferry terminal.

But the network – involving four railway lines, more than 100 bus routes, more than 200 school bus services, and harbour ferry services – doesn't come cheap.

The Greater Wellington Regional Council is miles ahead in proportional spending: it spends 51 per cent of its budget on transport. Environment Canterbury spends 41 per cent, and Otago Regional Council 30 per cent, according to local authority financial statistics from Statistics New Zealand.

In the year ended June 2015, Wellington Regional Council also had the highest spending on transport per capita: $224.31.

Auckland Council spent $178.38 on transport per capita, and Canterbury Regional Council $107.64.

In terms of total spending, Auckland Council ranked highest ($280m) and Wellington second ($111.5m). These figures doesn't include central government funding, which is significant, but we won't go into that here.

HAPPY CUSTOMERS

Greater Wellington Regional Council's public transport portfolio leader Paul Swain says the investment in transport in Wellington is reflected in public satisfaction, which is now at 88 per cent. The region has a strong public transport culture built up over decades, he said.

BEVAN READ/stuff.co.nz An element of journalism is going out into the world and experiencing the story. For Brooke Bath this involved sitting in morning traffic on the southern motorway.

"In fact, Wellington can't really survive without public transport, owing to the shape of it."

The most recent focus had been the rail network, which Swain said was "on its knees".

"With the Government, there's been a huge investment ... in the upgrading and the infrastructure: the tracks, wires, signals, extending the line, we've got a full fleet of new Matangi trains ... we've spent a lot of money on Park & Ride car parks."

GETTY Stuff braved the country's commuting crawl and found the three worst motorway morning drives all average less than 20kmh, with the slowest stretch - on Auckland's North Shore - crawling along at 8kmh for more than half an hour.

Increased patronage – about 3 per cent per year for rail – has allowed fares to remain frozen.

According to its most recent three-year work plan Auckland Transport is working on a number of major initiatives that will "expand and enhance" the public transport network.

These include completing the roll-out of electric trains, implementing integrated fares, and the staged introduction of a new bus network.

