Chinese man jailed for $1.9 million drug bust

SUPPLIED Zhao was sentenced on nine charges of importing ephedrine and one charge of possession

A 31-year-old Chinese man who tried to bring in to New Zealand multiple packages of ephedrine with a street value of almost $2 million has been sentenced to eight years prison.

Shuai Zhao will serve at least half his term before he faces deportation.

He had attempted to import the packages of ephedrine, which can be used to make methamphetamine, hidden in hand warmers, ashtrays and belts.

SUPPLIED Ashtrays filled with ephedrine were connected to the bust

Zhao arrived in the country in July 2015 on a visitor's visa, and was prevented from leaving the country by Customs officers at Auckland International Airport in early November.

He was sentenced in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday.

Customs investigations manager Maurice O'Brien said it was believed Zhao was recruited overseas for a specific purpose, to bring the drugs to New Zealand and pass them on for distribution. "Customs is well aware of the various methods these criminals use, and is able to connect consignments to the people involved. This conviction is evidence of that."​

SUPPLIED Multiple packs of drugs were found in belts, hand warmers and ashtrays

Between August and October 2015, Customs seized nine separate packages addressed to different Auckland addresses.

Ashtrays from Malaysia, hand warmers from China and belts from France all hid ephedrine totalling 16.8 kilograms, with a street value of close to $1.9m.

Investigations connected the packages and identified Zhao as the recipient.

- Stuff